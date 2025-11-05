Democrat who sent death-wish texts wins top law enforcement office in Virginia

The controversial Democrat who was caught wishing death on a Republican and his children has astoundingly won the election to be Virginia's attorney general.

Incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares was unable to defeat former Virginia Del. Jay Jones despite a damaging scandal involving death-threat texts.

'Are we going to pass the test of decency?'

The contest was called for Jones at about 9:50 p.m. local time by Fox News, only a few hours after the polls closed in Virginia at 7 p.m. local time.

The campaign was the most expensive in U.S. history for a state attorney general's race. Republicans spent $21.9 million and Democrats spent $14.9 million on the race, according to AdImpact. CNN exit polls showed Miyares winning men by 18 points, 40-58, but Jones winning women by 12, 55-43.

The contest was roiled by the texts from Jones, which were obtained and released by National Review. The messages were sent in August 2022 about then-Virginia Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert (R). Republicans demanded that Democrats withdraw their endorsements for Jones, but many resisted and Jones remained in the race.

"Three people, two bullets," read the text from Jones. "Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot."

He added, "Gilbert gets two bullets to the head... Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time."

He reportedly went on to wish harm on the Republican's children as well.

Jones did not deny writing the texts in an initial statement responding to the report.

"Like all people, I've sent text messages that I regret, and I believe that violent rhetoric has no place in our politics," Jones wrote in statement to WTVR-TV.

"Let's be clear about what is happening in the attorney general race right now," he continued. "Jason Miyares is dropping smears through Trump-controlled media organizations to assault my character and rescue his desperate campaign. This is a strategy that ensures Jason Miyares will continue to be accountable to Donald Trump, not the people of Virginia. This race is about whether Trump can control Virginia or Virginians control Virginia."

He later apologized and took responsibility for the texts.

A Fox News exit poll found that 46% of Virginia voters said the texts were disqualifying. Others said they were concerning but not disqualifying or that they hadn't heard enough about the texts.

Miyares is 49 years old and was the first Hispanic American elected to statewide office in Virginia.

He called on Jones to step down from the campaign during their fiery debate, but the Democrat refused.

"Are we going to pass the test of decency?" Miyares asked the voters in his final statement.

