Democrat Jay Jones tries to pivot debate away from vile texts wishing death on a rival's kids — but Virginia AG won't let him

Virginia attorney general candidates Jay Jones and Jason Miyares faced off in a debate at the University of Richmond Thursday night ahead of the November 4 election. While the debate covered topics ranging from crime and immigration to energy costs and civil rights, the conversation always returned to the topic on everyone's mind: Jay Jones' vile text messages.

Jones, a Democrat former Virginia House delegate, fought to defend himself over a series of text messages he sent a few years ago in which he seemingly advocated for political violence against then-Speaker Todd Gilbert (R) and death upon his children.

'If you were truly sorry, you would not be running for this office, because you disqualified yourself.'

Jones addressed the controversy at the outset and accepted "accountability" multiple time over the course of the debate.

"I am ashamed, I am embarrassed, and I am sorry. I am sorry to Speaker Gilbert. I'm sorry to his family. I'm sorry to my family. And I'm sorry to every single Virginian. I cannot take back what I said. But you have my word that I will always be accountable for my mistakes. And you also have my word that I will spend every waking moment fighting for you."

Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Jones used the words "accountable" and "accountability" more than 30 times during the hour-long debate. However, many instances were aimed at holding Donald Trump and Republicans "accountable" for their policies.

For example, after repeatedly refusing to directly answer why voters should trust Jones after his incendiary text messages in which he "doubled down," as Miyares pointed out, on wanting the innocent children of a political opponent die, Jones insisted, "I've taken accountability for my mistakes, and I know that people in Virginia right now demand and deserve leaders who accept when they make mistakes and can acknowledge that and have been held accountable. This job right now demands someone who will hold Donald Trump accountable."

In response, Miyares said, "He's running for the wrong office. ... I have to make this observation: He keeps saying that he is sorry. Jay, if you're really sorry, you wouldn't be running."

In another heated moment, Miyares said, "If you were truly sorry, you would not be running for this office, because you disqualified yourself."

Jones said he had a comprehensive public safety plan to get guns out of the commonwealth and protect Virginians.

In response, Miyares pointed out several instances in which Jones prioritized lenient punishment for criminals over the protection of victims of violent crime, some of them children.

Miyares continued, "And I find it a little bit stunning that today you say one of the pillars of your public safety platform is protecting children. Were you protecting [Jennifer Gilbert's] children when you said you wanted to see them die in their mother's arms?"

In his closing statement, Miyares pointedly asked, "Are we going to pass the test of decency?"

The full debate can be seen below:

