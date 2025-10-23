House Democrats' ICE 'tracker' will 'put our lives in danger': DHS agent

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) recently announced that his Democratic colleagues on the House Oversight Committee are putting together a "master ICE tracker" so illegal aliens and activists throughout the nation can be made aware of federal operations.

Garcia made the announcement on Monday alongside Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D), who has routinely denounced ICE and Border Patrol agents arresting illegal aliens and criminals in her city.

While the Oversight Democrats insist the database will include only "confirmed cases of ICE misconduct AFTER they happen," Democrats and the mainstream media have hyped up stories claiming misconduct of federal agents when no misconduct took place.

'It's only a matter of time before a citizen attacks and hurts an agent or gets hurt themselves.'

"Republicans are putting American citizens at risk by refusing to lift a finger to hold the Trump Admin accountable," House Oversight Democrats accused.

Actions such as creating databases, doxxing agents, and calling federal agents the "Gestapo" have created an environment where the Department of Homeland Security personnel and its partners have faced an over 1,000% increase in assaults during operations.

Democrats committed to targeting DHS personnel have added another layer of concern for federal agents who are eager to undo the damage they saw firsthand from the Biden-Harris border crisis.

"I think those type of applications put our lives in danger. The threats have increased since the general public is getting involved in obstructing. It's only a matter of time before a citizen attacks and hurts an agent or gets hurt themselves," a DHS agent told Blaze News.

"Let's call this what it is: a pipeline that will funnel information on American law enforcement directly into the hands of anarchists, domestic terrorists, and cartel members. I am working with [Pam Bondi] to ensure that ANY individual who doxxes, threatens, or assaults our law enforcement officers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said on X.

