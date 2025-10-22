Democrats plan to add 'master ICE tracker' to website

At a press conference on October 20, Democrat lawmakers announced their intention to create "a master ICE tracker" to track and document immigration enforcement operations by ICE, CBP, and other law enforcement entities.

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) said the tracker will be located on the Oversight Committee "website," though whether he meant the Democrats' site or the general site is unclear.

'This is a reckless assault on law enforcement that endangers ICE agents and compromises public safety.'

At the press conference, Garcia lashed out against the Trump administration's ongoing immigration crackdown, accusing ICE of "misconduct" and "brutality." He claimed that ICE has been arresting American citizens "because they look like me, because they are of Latino origin."

Speaking about the upcoming ICE tracker, Garcia said, "We are going to be tracking every single instance that we can verify, that the community will be able to send us information on." He said the tracker will launch "over the next couple of weeks."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) joined Garcia in expressing outrage over the ongoing immigration crackdown: "What is happening to undocumented immigrants is also happening to U.S. citizens, which means that this can happen to anyone, to all of us, at any time."

Garcia praised Bass for her commitment "to ensuring that every single moment of terror, of injustice that happens here in Los Angeles, and really across the country, is recorded."

Garcia, along with Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), wrote to the Department of Homeland Security to demand detailed information on the "disturbing and increasingly frequent reports of unconstitutional detentions of U.S. citizens." The letter went on to say that President Trump "has embraced the use of federal immigration agents to terrorize communities nationwide."

According to CBS Los Angeles, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement, "The Trump administration is fulfilling the president's promise to deport criminal illegal aliens, and any individuals who attempt to illegally interfere with operations or assault law enforcement officers will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

In a statement to Blaze News, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the Oversight Committee chairman, said: "Oversight Committee Democrats are completely unhinged. ... They're doubling down with a so-called 'master' ICE tracker designed to target and undermine lawful immigration enforcement. Let's be clear: This is a reckless assault on law enforcement that endangers ICE agents and compromises public safety."

Garcia's office had not responded to a request for comment at time of publication.

