'Lord of the Rings' demonizes orcs, says college prof

A university professor is attacking classic literature through the guise of academia.

Specifically targeted are the beloved works of J.R.R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, and even William Shakespeare.

'Diverse populations and Africans lived there.'

Onyeka Nubia is a British historian employed as the assistant professor for the faculty of arts at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom.

Hobbitual racism

In a history module called "Decolonising Tolkien et al," Nubia teaches that "people of colour" are demonized in the "Lord of the Rings" books and targets certain races of creatures and humans for his analysis.

According to the Telegraph, Nubia noted groups called the Easterlings, Southrons, and men from Harad as being particularly deprecated. According to Lord of the Rings Fandom pages, the Harad and Southrons had black skin, while the Easterlings were "sallow or olive."

Fans of the series know that none of these races are noted as being undesirable based solely on the color of their skin, but Nubia claims that these races are depicted as "the natural enemy of the white man."

He makes similar claims about orcs, despite the fact that they are literal monsters bred for war. As well, Nubia reportedly declares that the stories showcase "anti-African antipathy," even though several of the story's most significant evildoers are light-skinned males, like Grima, Saruman, and Gollum.

Ian McKellen (L) as Gandalf with Elijah Wood as Frodo in "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring." Photo by New Line/WireImage/Getty Images

Narnia business

The professor reportedly does not stop at Tolkien, though, and goes after classics like "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe."

The fantasy book is reportedly described as providing unbecoming portrayals of oriental stereotypes when describing the Calormenes. These characters are described as "cruel" people with "long beards" and "orange-coloured turbans."

A fan page describes them as "tan-skinned" men who are "mostly bearded," wearing "flowing robes, turbans, and wooden shoes."

Nubia also provided articles that said medieval England had "diverse populations and Africans lived there," but "ethnic chauvinism" was apparent in the literature in the region.

Bad Bard

This was also allegedly present in Shakespeare's work. Nubia's syllabus reportedly said the author promoted a vision of a "fictional, mono-ethnic English past."

Calling Shakespeare's plays problematic, Nubia claims they are "missing direct references to Africans living in England" which creates the "illusion" of racial homogeneity in the country.

Director Peter Jackson attending "The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers" world premiere, December 5, 2002. Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images

As noted by Geeks and Gamers, prominent voices who cover the medium spoke out against the alleged teachings.

"If you see orcs as black people YOU are the racist," wrote Nerdrotic, an X account with over 260,000 followers.

The Critical Drinker, who has over 2.3 million YouTube subscribers, wrote on X similarly, "If you look at Orcs and see people of colour, that's a 'You' problem."

