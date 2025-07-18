Father-Son Movie Bucket List

When you’ve worked full-time in politics, going on 19 years as I have, you tend to think you’ve seen the worst that human nature has to offer—not to mention tremendous resistance while trying to do something about it. However, I have never faced the level of push back I witnessed the one time I tried to make a movie.

Why? Because there is power in the story.

It’s not always easy to pass down our cherished traditions to our progeny, especially without seeming awkward or forced. And yet, almost everyone loves a good movie.

In a culture as balkanized as ours, spaces for true persuasion to flourish are scarce. Many of us are already entrenched on either side of America’s cold civil war. Most of us are not “open for business” ideologically and, depending on your perspective, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. For example, I don’t want to hear anything more from Anthony Fauci but sackcloth-and-ash repentance. The only thing 98% of Democrats have left to offer me is surrender.

Yet a funny thing happened when I executive-produced this little independent horror movie called Nefarious about real demons and demonic possession. I received far more positive audience feedback from those distant from God and the foundations of Western civilization than I ever did from the more than 40 combined appearances I made on MSNBC and CNN—confirming for me why so many different forces aligned together to try to stop our little movie from ever seeing the light of day.

Storytelling is the last refuge of true persuasion remaining in America. It is the final space where people will allow a frontal assault on their beliefs, provided they are entertained.

If, like me, you’re one of those deplorable Americans still bitterly clinging to your guns and Bibles, this aligns with our heritage as well. The Bible has been called “the greatest story ever told.” When Christ comes to earth and engages in ministry, one of his most frequent methods of preaching is parables—or stories. Once Christ bridges the chasm between us and our Creator and gives us a new life, we have a testimony—a story—to share with others about the old life we were saved from.

Below are 10 movies that will entertain while at the same time inspire the very conversations every dad wants to have with his son—and for the most part, they do so without content that might be embarrassing to watch with your son, whether he’s eight or 18. And let’s face it: as dads, we’re much more comfortable watching with our sons if limbs are removed than if a woman’s clothes are! One last thing: of course, this compilation is spoiler-free.

10. Star Wars Trilogy (dir. George Lucas, 1977–83)

Every stage of manhood is depicted and redeemed.

Whether it’s a young man with great potential but lacking direction and purpose (Luke Skywalker), a failed sage who still has a race to finish (Obi-Wan Kenobi), the hardened cynic who needs reminding there’s more to life than materialism (Han Solo), or the villain who seems to have completely surrendered to his darker side (Darth Vader), George Lucas’s national treasure trilogy eventually provides a road to redemption for them all.

9. Rocky (dir. John G. Avildsen, 1976)

Everyone, even the underdog, gets his shot, but it’s your job to take advantage of it.

Each man has moments to “shoot their shot,” as the kids say today—even the underdog from the wrong side of the tracks. However, what we call luck is, more often than not, preparation and perspiration meeting opportunity. Sylvester Stallone’s magnum opus, which made him one of the biggest stars in the world and launched a formidable franchise, still packs a wallop today. In fact, its message may be more needed now than ever before.

8. Miracle (dir. Gavin O’Connor, 2004)

Getting men from different backgrounds to come together for a common cause.

Sports are among the last masculine meritocracies we have left. This riveting film about one of the greatest moments in American sports history, the 1980 U.S. gold-medal-winning Olympic hockey team, does not sugarcoat how difficult it can be for men of different beliefs, skills, and personalities to unite as a team. However, it also demonstrates that miracles can still happen when they join forces.

7. Hoosiers (dir. David Anspaugh, 1986)

Greatness hurts.

There’s a difference between tradition and nostalgia. Tradition teaches us timeless truths that, when rightly applied to the modern era, still speak to our souls. Nostalgia, on the other hand, is a paralyzing force that leads us to believe we must continue doing things the same way or recreate the same old circumstances to achieve success. In other words, “success” really means “comfortable.” And if there’s one thing Gene Hackman’s basketball coach does in this all-time charmer of a movie, it’s making an entire rural Indiana community uncomfortable all the way to sports immortality.

6. The Natural (dir. Barry Levinson, 1984)

It’s never too late to fulfill your God-given potential.

Roy Hobbs was supposed to be the best there ever was before tragic circumstances beyond his control thwarted him. However, as the years go by, he keeps fighting for his dream and refuses to give up on it, even when he’s threatened with exposure of his sordid past right when his lifelong dream is about to be realized. That resiliency contributes to one of the greatest climactic scenes in cinematic history.

5. Braveheart (dir. Mel Gibson, 1995)

Standing up for what you believe in against all odds.

William Wallace’s heroic journey is brought to life by Mel Gibson at the peak of his stardom, resulting in a sweeping epic that won the Oscar for Best Picture. Gibson delivers one of the greatest rah-rah speeches ever seen in a movie. Nowadays, most men can’t withstand pushback from @pezdispenser4ev on social media, not to mention Wallace refusing to give in even when threatened with disembowelment! Content warning: this movie does include the most nudity and innuendo on this list.

4. The Shawshank Redemption (dir. Frank Darabont, 1994)

Maintaining your integrity against all odds.

IMDB’s top-rated movie of all time is expertly acted across the board while telling the tale of what happens when you’re falsely accused. Do you “get busy living or get busy dying?” To say much more would risk spoiling a classic. Content warning: This movie likely contains the most profanity on the list.

3. Gladiator (dir. Ridley Scott, 2000)

Getty/ Archive Photos / Stringer

Strength and honor.

One of the rare box office blockbusters to also win the Academy Award for Best Picture presents its protagonist, Maximus, with a simple yet profound question: What is ultimately worth fighting for? Russell Crowe battles his way back from betrayal to vindication, but he doesn’t do it for himself. Instead, he seeks to avenge his wife and son and restore power to the people. Content warning: This is probably the most violent film on the list.

2. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (dir. Peter Jackson 2001–3)

The greatest Western fiction story ever told.

J.R.R. Tolkien’s all-time classic trilogy is masterfully brought to life by director Peter Jackson in arguably the greatest movie trilogy ever. Along the way, we see sacrificial love, humility, bravery, faith, hope, and love portrayed more beautifully than ever in the history of Western fiction. And yes, from a ring that can’t be redeemed by man alone but must be thrown into the (refiner’s) fire, Tolkien’s many biblical parallels remain.

1. The Passion (dir. Mel Gibson, 2004)

The greatest (masculine) story ever told.

There is no such thing as toxic masculinity. Rather, all male behavior that is not masculine is toxic. But what is masculinity? There are three traits inherent to being a man: to initiate, to provide, and to protect (or defend). Jim Caviezel brings each of these traits to life at the culmination of Christ’s earthly life when He is both fully God and fully man. His passion compels Him to initiate a path to redemption for all mankind. He then provides that path at the foot of the Cross, protecting us from the justifiable wrath of God for our sin by His atoning sacrifice on our behalf. If you want wimpy, hippy Jesus who doesn’t save but is your boyfriend, this is not the film for you. Mel Gibson makes the list for a second time, this time as director of this vivid depiction of humanity’s darkest hour.

Lest you think this is an obvious list, might I remind you that they don’t make too many movies like these anymore. So they won’t be obvious to our sons. l

Steve Deace is a commentator, author, and host of The Steve Deace Show on Blaze Media, where he offers bold, faith-based perspectives on politics and culture.