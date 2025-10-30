The General Store

The American story would be nothing without a bit of bootstrapping. When taking the easy way out is the norm, American business owners walk in the opposite direction. The result? Premium products you can feel good about purchasing and even better about using. Now that Fall is upon us, maybe it’s time to refresh your wardrobe with an all-American-made wool jacket or boots to take on the outdoors. For the more adventurous, you can check out a selection of artisan knives and tools for hunting and camping. No matter how you face the Fall, American small businesses will always have your back—with no compromises.



1. Fresh Cuts

Committed to keeping the legacy of American craftsmanship alive for future generations, Case Knives handcrafts its utility knives with an eye to aesthetics. Responsive to its fan base, including an exclusive Collectors’ Club and sponsorship program to inspire younger generations to love American craftsmanship, Case delivers on its promise of excellence. Headquartered in Bradford, Pennsylvania, Case offers a wide range of unique designs among its pocket and kitchen knife collections. The new Crossroads Sod Buster EDC, a fan-favorite design, combines the classic Sod Buster frame with modern enhancements, including a screwed-together build. Price: $84.99

2. Heirloom-status bags

Saddleback Leather produces heavy-duty, luxury leather goods that “they’ll fight over when you’re dead.” With the confidence of a hundred-year warranty, you’ll never have to worry about anything going awry with these “over-engineered” products. Visit Saddleback Leather’s new showroom in Azle, Texas, coming next year, to get a feel for the passion with which they create these premium leather goods. The large classic leather briefcase easily converts to a backpack when you need your hands free, and is spacious enough to fit everything you need for a weekend getaway in style. Price: $689.00

3. Sharpened by time

Boasting a rich, 170-year history, Warwood Tool has supplied American soldiers, firefighters, woodsmen, landscapers, and homeowners since before the Civil War. To this day, it is said that many generations of the same family have worked at the factory, and ownership has only changed hands seven times. The Pulaski axe, developed by “legendary” US Forest Service ranger Ed Pulaski in 1911, is considered to be “nearly synonymous with wildland firefighting.” A combined axe and mattock blade, it is a versatile tool perfect for firefighters alike. Hand-forged by American craftsmen from high-quality steel and American hickory in West Virginia, the Pulaski axe is an elite option for all of your outdoor needs. Price: $99.00

4. Knives from the land

Born from a garage-based hobby more than 20 years ago, Silver Stag has built a nationally respected brand by taking a “step back in time.” Committed to a hands-on approach whereby all their knives are fashioned from the ground up in their Blaine, Washington, facility, no two blades will be the same. Sourcing its handles from North American shed antler and hardwoods and its blades from high-quality steels, each blade is specialty-made by the small team of skilled workers at the nine-person company. Offering a wide array of knife styles, Silver Stag will have your back when it comes to addressing all your needs—both in hunting and in the kitchen. Price: $170.00

5. Balanced style

Founded in 2002, Todd Shelton is committed to providing the “foundation of a consistent wardrobe.” Founded and run by the eponymous Tennessee native, the brand produces an array of jeans, button-ups, and crewneck T-shirts for a well-rounded closet. With a focus on American craftsmanship and responsible production, each garment is produced in their East Rutherford, New Jersey, factory. The Chambray 140 shirt is a refined work shirt made from 100 percent cotton Italian chambray. Witha natural, indigo-dyed material that fades beautifully with wear, the shirt elevates a classic workwear sensibility. Price: $280.00

6. Flagship boots

Promising timeless style and enduring quality, one company has claimed to be the industry standard in boot making since 1850. Founded as a premium leather hunting and sporting boots manufacturer, Gokey produces several other leather products, including a variety of shoes, moccasins, and sporting accessories. Handmade in the United States, the boots have been enjoyed by the likes of Presidents Teddy Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower and the adventurer-cum-novelist Ernest Hemingway—a testament to the company’s longevity. The Gokey Super Light Upland Boot, available in Wavy Olive and Chocolate Milonga leather, is built to last in their Tipton, Missouri, factory. If you’re in the area, they will happily hand-measure your feet to find the perfect fit for your boots. Price: $580.00

7. For the best night's sleep

Standing on its same 1894 foundations, Frankenmuth Woolen Mill goes above and beyond to deliver on its promise of providing premium woolen bedding for a good night’s sleep. Manufactured in Frankenmuth, Michigan, this woolen bedding is promised to offer superior quality, comfort, and durability. Why wool? On top of being all-natural, wool helps regulate your body temperature and has hypoallergenic qualities. Their woolen comforter is great for those with sensitive skin and regulates the temperature at night throughout all of the seasons—perfect for a good night’s sleep. Price: $199.00

8. Battle-tested jackets

Family-owned and operated since 2009, WeatherWool was founded as a passion project to make luxury wool garments entirely in the USA. Tired of being told that this was impossible, Ralph and Debby DiMeo set out to create their own “hardcore luxury” brand. Sixteen years later, WeatherWool has stayed true to its vision without cutting any corners. So sure are they of the quality of their products that you can find blog videos on their website of Ralph himself battle-testing their jackets in extreme weather. The All-Around Jacket, sourced and manufactured “100%” in the USA, is made from “100% WeatherWool Certified Fine Wool,” a material they said is 100% worth the premium price tag. Price: $985.00

9. Write bold; carry legacy

Sitting at the intersection of NASA, the New York Museum of Modern Art, and Seinfeld is a humble, family-owned company with a history-making legacy. Founded in 1948 by Paul Fisher, Fisher Space Pen Company’s legacy continues to this day with Paul’s son Cary Fisher as president. The innovative sealed and pressurized ink cartridge, an impressive engineering feat, earned Fisher’s pens a spot on the NASA Apollo 7 mission in 1966. This design allows for a seamless writing experience in almost every condition—extreme temperatures, underwater, upside-down, and, of course, in space. Plus, their clever Cartridge models make for a great gift. Price: $49.00

10. A well-rounded belt

Bullhide Belts, a proud US manufacturer based in Ohio, shows meticulous attention to detail and lives up to its commitment to quality. With a promise of “buckle to tip excellence,” Bullhide Belts’ craftsmen have been at work since 2010, delivering a superior belt with full-grain leather that many people have come to love. The Admiral Belt, available in widths of 1.25” and 1.5” and in black, brown, and medium brown, is a timeless accessory designed to effortlessly transition from the boardroom to weekend casual. They also craft a variety of other leather goods, including wallets, cell phone holsters, rifle slings, and much more. Price: $69.99