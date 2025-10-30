Bourbons That Taste Expensive (but Aren't)

Bourbon is the nation’s signature spirit, and like any industrious American on the rise, you want a selection that will impress clients and friends alike. You’ve moved beyond Fireball and rum with Coke and are ready to enjoy a more refined experience. The good news is that after decades of chasing fads in foreign spirits like vodka and gin, Americans have returned home to their native drink, sparking a bourbon boom. As a result, bourbon enthusiasts now have more distillers and unique expressions than ever before, but prices and scarcity have also soared along with demand.

So, here are some options to help you build a respectable bar without draining your wallet.

The Heaven Hill Distillery recently released its Old Fitzgerald seven-year bottled-in-bond bourbon, and it has been making quite a splash. This elegant bottle comes in at around $60 and looks great on a shelf, but more importantly, the whiskey inside is excellent. The 100 proof is enough to bring a concentrated flavor and smooth texture without scaring off beginners. The wheated mash bill also helps create a soft finish, making it perfect for those trying whiskey neat for the first time. With notes of vanilla, honey, and butterscotch paired with a subtle oak, Old Fitzgerald is a crowd favorite, ideal for starting the night and opening up your palate.

When most people think of bourbon, they usually aren’t considering Indiana, but the Midwest has produced some excellent distilleries, and one of the standouts is Hard Truth. The entire lineup is superb and generally runs between $50and $60. You can’t go wrong with any of their options, but the standout for me is the four-grain bourbon. This 100 proof offering is a butterscotch bomb with plenty of sweetness and a pleasant medium finish. It’s another great choice to warm up the taste buds or to pass across the bar to someone used to beer or cocktails.

Old Forester is a classic brand with a wide range of great options, including their 1910 double-barreled bourbon. Don’t let the 93 proof fool you; this bottle is packed with flavor and highly approachable for under $60. The whiskey is aged like a typical bourbon but finished in a second, heavily-charred barrel, which adds subtle hints of chocolate, marshmallow, coffee, and dark oak. The 1910 is also a fantastic choice for elevating coffee-based cocktails like the Revolver.

Our first higher-proof whiskey on the list is the 1910’s bigger brother from Old Forester, the 1920 Prohibition. At 115 proof, this is a slightly more challenging release that will reward you with rich notes of cherry, molasses, and bananas foster. At around $55, the 1920 is consistently ranked as one of the best values in bourbon for good reasons and can serve as a gateway to more complex whiskeys.

Wild Turkey might be the quintessential Kentucky bourbon, but it offers much more than the basic 101 you’re probably familiar with from college. Their lineup includes many excellent options, but Rare Breed strikes the perfect balance between value and complexity. Often available for under $50, this 116.8 proof bourbon features a blend of 6-, 8-, and 12-year-old whiskeys that deliver bold flavors. Notes of cinnamon, baking spices, orange peel, and a touch of nuttiness lead to a long finish, and it holds up well to a block of ice for those who prefer a chilled drink.

Something strange happens when you age whiskey in the intense heat of Texas, imparting a particular flavor that is sometimes called the “Texas funk.” The intense temperature creates a rapid aging process, which allows Still Austin to put out two-year-old whiskey that tastes far more complex than it has any right to. Their $60 cask strength expression comes in at 116 proof and reveals notes of deep brown sugar, cherries, and pastry crust, finishing with a bold rye-spice kick. Texas whiskey isn’t for everyone, but if it suits your taste, Still Austin will keep you coming back.

Jack Daniel’s has expanded its range over the past few years, including its excellent line of single-barrel, barrel-proof expressions. Old Number Seven is a fine entry-level bottle, but something special happens to Jack Daniel’s as it reaches higher proofs. Single barrels can vary in flavor and strength, but with bottles priced between the high $120s and low $130s, this whiskey isn’t for the faint of heart. Dark, rich note of molasses and banana blend with a flavor reminiscent of drinking a cola, but no one will judge you for cooling this monster down with a block of ice. Many local retailers partner with Jack Daniel’s to select exceptional barrels for their stores. If you can find a store pick, I highly recommend it. For those interested in exploring America’s other native whiskey, the rye, Jack also offers an excellent single-barrel, barrel-proof expression that contains enough corn to taste more like bourbon—a great way to start without jumping straight into the deep end.

James E. Pepper Barrel Proof is yet another relatively new release gaining wider distribution. Its decanter bottle features a stunning retro design that stands out in any collection and instantly adds a touch of class. The 106.6 proof can be deceiving, as this whiskey offers a bold and spicy black pepper flavor that dances across the palate. Notes of almond, oak, and dark fruit give way to vanilla and baking spices, with the pepper remaining prominent through the finish. This is a wonderfully complex bourbon that has steadily gained a dedicated following, thanks to its exceptional value at a $65 price point. Few bottles under $100 combine this aesthetic appeal and rich flavor, so if this whiskey has reached your local market, I highly recommend picking it up.

You may have noticed that one of America’s most popular distilleries has been absent from this list: Buffalo Trace. The Buffalo Trace lineup includes some of the most sought-after bourbons in the country at reasonable prices; however, they are often difficult to find. If you’re in an area where you can regularly walk into a store and find Blanton’s, Eagle Rare, E.H. Taylor, and Weller on the shelf, consider yourself lucky. These whiskeys are highly desired, for good reason, and typically retail for $40 to $60, but patience is key—avoid paying marked-up prices.

Remember, exploring bourbon is a journey, and there are many great, affordable options available. Happy hunting.