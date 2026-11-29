At 12, Joshua Broome was exposed to pornography. By 21, he was working in the porn industry — a path that left him with deep shame, broken relationships, and suicidal thoughts.

But everything changed when he encountered Jesus Christ.

Now, more than a decade removed from that life, the former porn star is sharing his story of redemption on “Relatable” with BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey and helping others find freedom from pornography through Walk Worthy Ministry.

“My story really started with me growing up in a small town, and my mom and dad were both 15 when I was born, and I lived in proximity to my dad but I didn’t have a relationship with him. So I saw him marry someone else and then father two other kids, and it created the complexity within my head of ‘why don’t you … want to be my dad,’” Broome tells Stuckey.





The first time Broome saw pornography, he explains that it was a “big moment in [his] life because [he] didn’t have any guardrails, guidelines.”

“I didn’t have any male leadership in my life. I’d never had a conversation about sex, intimacy, relationships. I never saw my mom in a relationship really with anyone,” he says.

“And so the world became my teacher,” he adds.

Broome then became “very promiscuous” throughout his teenage and college years, before moving to Hollywood at 21, where he met a group of girls at a bar who “were head hunters for the porn industry.”

“And it blew up my life,” he says, telling Stuckey that he “stayed in that industry for almost seven years.”

Despite the money, Broome ended up “wrestling with suicidal ideation,” decided to pour himself “into the health and fitness community,” and began running a gym.

“Then I met this girl and I told her how bad I was, and she said, ‘Hey, you know, you are a mess, but you need Jesus,’” he recalls.

“And she invited me to church, and I heard the gospel, and the Holy Spirit drew me to himself,” he says.

“And I realized that Jesus Christ died for me in spite of me, and offers me, you know, everlasting life. Not because of me, not because I was broken, because he was perfect in every way, and he who knew no sin became sin, and I can become forgiven and redeemed and restored because of him,” he tells Stuckey.

“That was Easter 11 years ago. And that girl’s name is Hope, and she’s my wife. And in about 14 days, we'll celebrate 10 years of marriage. And we’ve got four kids,” he adds.

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