Most Americans know they have a credit score. But did you know you might also have a driving score?

And some of the information used to calculate it may have come from an app you installed on your phone rather than anything built into your car.

Now participating insurance companies can obtain qualifying driving information you've already accumulated before they even write your policy.

In September, Arity, a subsidiary of insurance giant Allstate, and credit reporting company Experian announced the next phase of a partnership that allows eligible consumers to review their driving scores and choose whether to share driving information when shopping for auto insurance.

The companies planned a broader consumer rollout this fall. If you want to see whether you have an Arity driving score, the company directs consumers to the Insurance section of its Experian account.

Traditionally, if you wanted your insurance company to evaluate your driving habits, you could install a monitoring device in your vehicle or download the insurer's app. The company would collect information about how you drove and potentially adjust your rates.

Now participating insurance companies can obtain qualifying driving information you've already accumulated before they even write your policy, provided you authorize its use in the quoting process.

How's your driving?

Arity's driving score can take into account how often you speed, how hard you brake, how many miles you drive, when you drive, and whether you use your phone behind the wheel.

Even the time of day you regularly drive can influence your score.

Arity says simply viewing your score through Experian will not affect your existing insurance premium. You must consent before the information is made available to participating insurers through the new quoting process.

If you're a good driver, you might think this is a great opportunity to save money. And it could be. But Arity acknowledges that the score you see through Experian is for educational purposes. Insurance companies may use different data or a different scoring method to determine your rates.

According to the company's guidance for insurers, a quote based partly on your driving information could be lower, higher, or unchanged.

Before agreeing to share anything, make sure you understand what you're getting into.

Check your phone

You don't need to own a modern connected vehicle to generate this kind of data.

Consider Life360, the popular app that allows families to keep track of one another. Arity provides technology that supports some of the app's driving-related features. Life360 also offers an optional program through which users can obtain personalized insurance quotes based on their driving behavior.

There's an interesting detail in Life360's explanation of its partnership with Arity. The company relies on users to correctly identify whether they were driving or riding as a passenger. Otherwise, their driving information may be less accurate.

How many people remember to do that every time they get into someone else's car?

Life360 says it does not sell individual driving data to insurance companies for purposes of influencing premiums without the user's consent.

If you use Life360 and want to find out whether you've previously authorized insurance-related data sharing, open Settings, select Privacy Center, find Arity under Our Trust Partners, and tap Consent History. According to Life360, you can see which companies were involved and when you granted permission.

The business of collecting driving data through smartphone apps has already attracted the attention of regulators.

In January 2025, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Allstate and Arity, alleging that the companies had collected driving data from more than 45 million Americans without adequate consent.

The case remains in litigation. In response to related federal litigation in March, Allstate told Reuters that consumers using Arity-powered apps can access personalized insurance rates through a process involving clear notice and explicit consent.

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Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Request your driving records

Experian and Arity aren't the only companies you should know about.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau maintains a directory of specialty consumer reporting companies, including businesses that supply driving information to insurers.

Here are three worth checking:

LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Provides insurance claims and driving behavior information. You can request your consumer disclosure report through its online portal.

Provides insurance claims and driving behavior information. You can request your consumer disclosure report through its online portal. Arity Services: Offers a consumer report request process through which you can obtain your driving report, if available, and dispute inaccuracies.

Offers a consumer report request process through which you can obtain your driving report, if available, and dispute inaccuracies. Connected Analytic Services: An affiliate of Toyota that supplies insurers with information about driving behavior, including speed, braking, and acceleration. The CFPB provides instructions for requesting your report.

These companies may not all have information about you. According to the CFPB, simply using an app that collects driving data doesn't mean you have a consumer report on file with Arity Services. Start by asking your insurance company which reporting services it uses.

When you receive your records, look for vehicles you no longer own, driving activity you don't recognize, inaccurate mileage, and other errors.

Keep in mind that freezing a consumer report is not the same as stopping data collection. A security freeze can restrict certain disclosures, depending on applicable law, but it won't necessarily prevent every insurer from obtaining information. Nor will it stop your car or phone from continuing to collect data.

Remember the 60-day rule

If your insurance company increases your rates based partly or entirely on information in a consumer report, federal law gives you certain protections.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the insurance company must provide an adverse action notice identifying the consumer reporting agency involved. You have the right to dispute inaccurate or incomplete information and obtain a free copy of the report if you request it within 60 days of receiving that notice.

Don't throw that notice away.

If you discover an error, dispute the specific entry with the reporting company and, when appropriate, the company that supplied the information. Provide documentation and keep copies of your correspondence.

I've spent years encouraging drivers to shop around for insurance. But as more companies incorporate driving behavior into their pricing, comparing premiums may require a little more homework.

Review the privacy settings on your car and your phone. Find out what information you're sharing before you agree to a personalized insurance quote.

And check your driving records just as carefully as you would your credit report.