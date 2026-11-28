The Louvin Brothers didn't hire a professional to design the cover of their 1959 country gospel album "Satan Is Real," and it shows. The brothers fashioned their devil out of plywood commandeered from Charlie's son's model train layout, hauled him out to a rock quarry, and simulated the fires of hell with old tires soaked in kerosene.

The image regularly turns up on those clickbait lists of the world's weirdest album covers. It's the kind of goofy kitsch sophisticated people love with an affectionate sense of superiority. And yet the eerie power and urgency of songs like the title track or "The Drunkard's Doom" can make you wonder if maybe they're right.

That June, Francis recorded a terrifying vision: He had glimpsed the entrance to hell.

The Louvin Brothers had at least one rather prominent fellow believer in the late Pope Francis.

Of all the things that scandalized traditionalist Catholics about Francis, his understanding of the devil was unlikely to be among them. The pope whom admirers and detractors alike regarded as a modernizer held fast to one of Christianity's seemingly most retrograde beliefs: that Satan is a real, supernatural being actively seeking the ruin of human souls.

And, as we learned this week, Francis had rather personal reasons for believing it.

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'Menacing eyes'

Published Tuesday, "The Private Diary of Pope Francis" draws on handwritten entries Jorge Mario Bergoglio made between 1992 and 2024. The book was edited by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, a longtime confidant of Francis and prefect of the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Among the diary's revelations are three encounters with the devil that Francis believed involved his physical presence. Francis recalled seeing him from a car and on another occasion in the choir loft during Mass in his days as archbishop of Buenos Aires. He couldn't forget those "menacing eyes."

A third encounter came in the aftermath of his disastrous 2018 trip to Chile, during which Francis had publicly dismissed accusations against a bishop implicated in the country's clerical sexual abuse scandal. A subsequent investigation forced Francis to reckon with the enormity of the scandal and his own mishandling of it.

That June, Francis recorded a terrifying vision: He had glimpsed the entrance to hell.

"I grabbed the rosary as a weapon," he wrote.

Francis spoke often and quite publicly about the devil, but these experiences were evidently too intimate to share even with close friends. Fernández told Vatican News that he had never heard Francis speak of the encounters.

Farewell to the devil

Nearly 20 years before the Louvin Brothers set fire to those tires, the influential German Lutheran theologian Rudolf Bultmann was working toward a Christianity more compatible with the scientific understanding of the modern world.

Among the elements of the New Testament that Bultmann deemed mythological was its account of supernatural beings and their interference in human affairs.

In 1969, the Swiss Catholic priest and biblical scholar Herbert Haag published a book with a title that would have made a nice companion piece to the Louvin Brothers' LP: "Farewell to the Devil."

The tendency persisted well into Francis' pontificate. In 2019, Father Arturo Sosa, superior general of the Society of Jesus — Francis' own religious order — told the Italian magazine Tempi that "the devil exists as a symbolic reality, not as a personal reality."

But consider what Francis himself had written just the previous year in his apostolic exhortation "Gaudete et Exsultate":

Hence, we should not think of the devil as a myth, a representation, a symbol, a figure of speech or an idea.

Francis was considerably closer to the Louvin Brothers than he was to his fellow Jesuit.

A knock at the door

He was also in good company. One of the most memorable episodes in St. Athanasius' fourth-century "Life of St. Anthony" involves an unusual visitor to the Egyptian desert father's cell.

Anthony answers a knock at the door to find an imposingly tall figure who introduces himself as Satan. The devil, it turns out, has come to lodge a complaint. Why are all these Christians forever blaming him for their misdeeds? They make plenty of trouble for themselves without his help.

Anthony, who knows better than to trust the devil, nevertheless grants him a point. Christ's coming into the world has indeed diminished Satan's power. At the mention of Christ, the visitor vanishes.

Some 1,200 years later, the Spanish mystic St. Teresa of Ávila devoted a chapter of her autobiography to her encounters with the devil. Making the sign of the cross drove him away, she discovered, but he had a tiresome habit of coming back. Holy water proved more effective.

"They run away before the sign of the cross also, but they return immediately: great, then, must be the power of holy water."

The devil we know

For all the sensational material in Francis' diary, some of its more revealing passages concern temptations most of us would recognize.

During a protracted spiritual crisis in 2021 and 2022, Francis struggled with his desire for control, his pride, and his treatment of others. He reproached himself on one occasion for ignoring a drunk who tried to speak to him on the street. He had wanted to enjoy his walk undisturbed.

In December 2022, the man who occupied the throne of St. Peter had some rather harsh words for Jorge Bergoglio.

"The arrogant, self-sufficient, cynical Jorge who lies to himself," he wrote.

The pope who believed he had looked into hell was sufficiently concerned about the state of his own soul to find cause for alarm in an ordinary walk. One wonders how much more vigilant we would be about our own little lapses into pride, envy, or malice if we shared his understanding of what was at stake.

The Louvin Brothers' homemade hell can't compete with the far more immersive depictions of the demonic offered on today's screens. And yet few of these visions spring from genuine conviction.

But in our dismissal of real, supernatural evil, we resemble nothing so much as an obnoxious preteen who has only recently outgrown Halloween, walking through the haunted house and gleefully pointing out how "fake" everything is. Just who is he trying to convince?

Someday we may reach out to remove the mask, only to find that our deepest childhood instincts about what lurks in the dark were right all along. We should be grateful to Pope Francis for reminding us that our greatest adversary is still very much at large.