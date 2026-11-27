A hack of a cloud computing platform used by the Air Force may have exposed where it keeps its weapons and where they might be headed.

The hack allegedly went unnoticed until maintenance was being carried out, despite a trove of data relating to missiles and personnel becoming vulnerable.

'They should be prepared for investment in cybersecurity.'

The Air Force said it is not commenting on matters of security after a breach that is reportedly being treated as "a big deal" has led to changes to long-standing operations.

At least three inside sources familiar with the matter have pointed to a hack of Cloud One, a platform that combines the IT operations for the Air Force by amalgamating data gathered through Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle programs.

Not only does the platform gather and manage personnel data and logistics, but, according to Reuters, it also hosts air defense radar data and the military munitions system that tracks the location of bombs and missiles at over 200 installations across the globe.

The unnamed sources told Reuters that putting applications onto Cloud One has been a military priority for some time but has since been paused.

Moreover, updates for applications already on the cloud platform have allegedly been blocked, while some users have had their administrator rights revoked.

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Samuel Corum/Getty Images

It was also suspected that hackers could have gained access to a program that shows the status of military aircraft and the movement of spare aircraft parts, but whether they did was unknown.

To make matters worse, the Daily Mail reported that the breach wasn't even noticed until routine maintenance was initiated over the past month. This reportedly happened when personnel were working to upgrade the system.

This comes after the director of national intelligence said as recently as Sunday that Americans should be prepared for upgrades to aging infrastructure and systems, noting there would be "bumps in the road."

"They should be prepared for investment in cybersecurity, and they should be prepared that any time there is a step change in technology, a step change in both compute and applications, there will be bumps in the road," Jay Clayton said, per The Hill.

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U.S. Air Force/Getty Images

One anonymous insider told Reuters, "A breach here is a big deal," while an official Air Force statement said it would not comment on the matter.

The Air Force "does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems, and mission capabilities," the statement read.

The Air Force is yet another in a group of federal entities to have suffered a breach in the past month, including the FBI and CIA. This was followed by an attack against the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network this week, which said the breach resulted in the "unauthorized access to a limited subset of its systems."

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