It's dawning on Californians that they may soon have to strap their teenage children into booster seats to comply with state law.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2027, parents and legal guardians will be barred from transporting kids ages 8 to 15 without a booster seat or another form of "child passenger restraint system" unless those children are "properly restrained by a safety belt."

'Textbook anarcho-tyranny.'

According to Assembly Bill 435, which was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in late 2025, five requirements must be satisfied for a seat-belted child to qualify as "properly restrained":

the child must be sitting all the way back against the car seat;

the child's knees must bend over the edge of the car seat;

the shoulder belt must "snugly" cross the center of the child's chest and shoulder;

the lap belt must be "as low as possible" and touching the child's thighs; and

the child must be able to remain seated like this for the full duration of the trip.

A 15-year-old passenger who cannot successfully meet these requirements must alternatively ride in "an appropriate child passenger restraint system meeting applicable federal motor vehicle safety standards."

Parents whose 8- to 15-year-old child fails the five-step test and is not in a booster could face hundreds of dollars in fines.

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A.B. 435 was first introduced by California Assemblywoman Lori Wilson (D), a defender of child sex-rejection procedures and the mother of a trans-identifying daughter. Of the 16 votes against the legislation, 15 came from Republican lawmakers.

Stephanie Tombrello, the former executive director of SafetyBeltSafe U.S.A., told CalMatters around the time Newsom signed the booster requirement into law, "The longer the child can be using a booster if they do not meet the test, the better, because it is so important to have the belt in the right place."

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet is among the law's many critics, stating on Thursday, "In California… At 14, you can have anal sex with a 24-year-old and the adult won't be put on the sex offender registry. At 15, you can get a learners permit. But at 16, you can be fined $500 if you ride in a car without a booster seat. Textbook anarcho-tyranny."

Normalcy advocate Robby Starbuck noted, "This is even funnier when you realize that a short 16 yr old forced to wear a booster seat by this law… could also get a license to drive. You can't make this nanny state crap up."

"I'm starting to think what California really needs is helmets for politicians. Clearly y'all have been dropped on your heads too many times," Starbuck added.

Katie Miller, the wife of White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, suggested that the booster-seat law may have an adverse impact on the birth rate.

"The fastest way to kill the birth rate is mandating more car seats," Miller wrote. "Car seats make motherhood significantly more complicated and difficult, from vehicle width and anchors to traveling with them. I'm not alone in saying that a limiting factor on the number of children we have is car seats."

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