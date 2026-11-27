Your car may soon know a lot more about what's happening where the rubber meets the road.

On Monday, Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli announced that it is bringing its Cyber Tyre technology to the United States, with plans to manufacture the sensor-equipped tires at its plant in Rome, Georgia.

Three feet may not sound particularly impressive until you consider how much difference a few feet can make when you're trying to avoid a collision.

The company demonstrated the technology at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend. The idea is to give a vehicle's electronic safety systems information directly from the tires themselves, potentially shortening stopping distances and improving traction on slippery roads.

On a recent episode of "The Drive," my co-host, Karl Brauer, talked about his experience driving the $3.4 million Pagani Utopia Roadster, the first production car to feature this technology as standard equipment.

Most of us aren't going to be shopping for a Pagani any time soon. But the technology inside its tires could eventually find its way onto your family SUV or pickup truck.

Beyond tire pressure

We've had tire pressure monitoring systems, commonly known as TPMS, for years. When a tire loses enough air, a warning light appears on your dashboard. Some vehicles also display individual tire pressures.

Pirelli's system goes considerably farther.

A small electronic sensor attached to the inside of each tire collects information about its temperature, pressure, identity, and acceleration. That information is transmitted via Bluetooth and processed by software that communicates with the vehicle's electronic control systems.

Consider what happens when you replace your summer performance tires with winter tires. The two sets of tires have very different handling and braking characteristics, yet your vehicle's electronic safety systems may still be operating according to settings designed for the original tires.

With Cyber Tyre technology, a compatible vehicle could recognize which tires you have installed and adjust its traction control and anti-lock braking systems accordingly.

On the Pagani, the system can also adjust how much engine torque is delivered based on the type and temperature of the tires. Anyone who has driven a high-horsepower vehicle on cold performance tires can appreciate the value of that information.

Every foot counts

At the Las Vegas demonstration, Car and Driver tested the system in a Mercedes-AMG GT63 S. In a braking test from 65 mph, the publication reported that the technology reduced stopping distance by approximately three feet, according to Pirelli's measuring equipment.

Three feet may not sound particularly impressive until you consider how much difference a few feet can make when you're trying to avoid a collision.

The demonstration doesn't establish that the system will outperform every conventional braking system under all conditions. But giving those systems better information about the tires they're working with makes sense.

Pirelli is also developing applications that can identify the risk of hydroplaning earlier and help detect hazardous road conditions.

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Made in Georgia

The American manufacturing announcement is good news for the domestic automotive industry.

In September, Pirelli announced a roughly $1.2 billion U.S. investment plan. The expansion of its Georgia facility is scheduled to begin in 2027, with annual production capacity expected to reach approximately 6 million tires by 2033. The company expects to create around 1,000 new jobs.

Those production figures include conventional tires as well as products equipped with Cyber Tyre technology.

Aston Martin has already announced plans to incorporate the system into future models. Pirelli executives expect to announce a higher-volume vehicle application in the first half of 2027, with production anticipated in 2028.

Who gets the data?

There are still some questions I would like answered before this technology becomes commonplace.

Pirelli is exploring uses for tire data beyond the vehicle itself, including identifying road hazards and helping authorities determine where roads need maintenance. A pilot program in Italy combines information collected by tires with images captured by onboard cameras.

Will drivers have control over whether that information leaves their vehicles? Who will have access to it? And what will replacement tires equipped with this technology cost?

I'm a big supporter of automotive technology that makes driving safer. But consumers deserve to know what they're paying for and what information they're sharing.

In the meantime, remember that even the smartest tire in the world can't compensate for worn tread, improper inflation, or driving too fast for conditions. Those responsibilities still belong to the person behind the wheel.