When it comes to serving God, there is no such thing as playing an insignificant role, says BlazeTV host and Lakepointe Church Pastor Josh Howerton.

“A lot of the people who have had the greatest impact on human history — that will have the biggest crowns to throw at the feet of Jesus — they didn't even know they did something significant while they were on earth,” he proclaimed on a recent episode of “Live Free.”

Ironically, what often ends up being the most impactful is a simple “interruption.” Howerton cites numerous examples from Scripture where an interruption became a defining moment in Jesus’ ministry, including the feeding of the 5,000, the woman caught in adultery, and the conversion of Zacchaeus.

“If you're a Christian, there is no such thing as a coincidence. And many times the interruption — that's your assignment,” he says.

To illustrate the ripple effect such basic obedience can have, Howerton recounts the story of how Billy Graham — arguably the most influential evangelist of the 20th century — came to faith in Jesus Christ because an unnamed usher chose to help him.





Howerton launches into the remarkable story of how a teenage Billy Graham and his friend Grady Wilson ended up at a revival led by traveling evangelist Mordecai Ham in the fall of 1934.

“Two 14-year-old boys walked into the tent meeting, but when they walk up, they see it's full. Now, as they're leaving, an usher sees them, grabs one of the boys, and just says, ‘Hey, I can find two seats for you,’” he recounts. “And he didn't know it, but that dude changed the course of all of Christian history.”

At that revival, Graham and Wilson came to faith.

“Billy Graham preached to more people than anyone has ever preached to in the history of the world,” says Howerton.



“Grady Wilson, the other 14-year-old, was the guy that helped him organize all the crusades,” he adds.

The usher who found Graham and Wilson seats, Howerton argues, “changed the world” because he understood that “the interruption might be the assignment.”

“What you got to understand is you may not change the world, but one small act of obedience may change somebody's world — and that may change the world,” says Howerton.

To hear more, watch the episode above.