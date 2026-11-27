Scrambling for a gift idea this Christmas to show your dad, husband, or boyfriend your appreciation?

If you're stumped on what to get him, we've got you covered.

Looking for more gifts with a story behind them?

This Christmas season, give a gift that is made to last for years — by American companies.

Here are 11 high-quality ideas that he will have an easy time enjoying this year.

1. Silver Stag

Silver Stag

Born from a garage-based hobby more than 20 years ago, Silver Stag has built a nationally respected brand by taking a “step back in time.” Committed to a hands-on approach whereby all the company's knives are fashioned from the ground up in its Blaine, Washington, facility, no two blades will be the same. With handles sourced from North American shed antler and hardwoods and blades from high-quality steels, each blade is specially made by the small team of skilled workers at the nine-person company. Offering a wide array of knife styles, Silver Stag will have your back when it comes to addressing all your needs — both in hunting and in the kitchen. Price: $170.00

2. WeatherWool

WeatherWool

Family-owned and operated since 2009, WeatherWool was founded as a passion project to make luxury wool garments entirely in the USA. Tired of being told that this was impossible, Ralph and Debby DiMeo set out to create their own “hardcore luxury” brand. Sixteen years later, WeatherWool has stayed true to its vision without cutting any corners. So sure are they of the quality of their products that you can find blog videos on their website of Ralph himself battle-testing their jackets in extreme weather. The All-Around Jacket, sourced and manufactured “100%” in the USA, is made from “100% WeatherWool Certified Fine Wool,” a material they said is 100% worth the premium price tag. Price: $985.00

3. Bullhide Belts

Bullhide Belts

Bullhide Belts, a proud USA manufacturer based in Ohio, shows meticulous attention to detail and lives up to its commitment to quality. With a promise of “buckle to tip excellence,” Bullhide Belts’ craftsmen have been at work since 2010, delivering a superior belt with full-grain leather that many people have come to love. The Admiral Belt, available in widths of 1.25” and 1.5” and in black, brown, and medium brown, is a timeless accessory designed to effortlessly transition from the boardroom to weekend casual. The company also crafts a variety of other leather goods, including wallets, cellphone holsters, rifle slings, and much more. Price: $69.99

4. Mad Viking Beard Co.

Mad Viking Beard Co.

What started with Jason Sealand and a handful of his friends sitting around a campfire arguing over who could grow the best beard has gradually grown into a much bigger project: Mad Viking Beard Co. In what has since turned into an obsession with creating an excellent line of products for even more excellent facial hair, Mad Viking has everything you’ll need to start or maintain your beard. The Mad Viking Wolf Pack will furnish you with all of the necessities: beard oil, beard butter, biotin beard wash, and biotin beard conditioner. Explore the company’s offerings and join the Horde. Price: $68.00

5. Chisos

Chisos

With a tagline like “Obsessed with craftsmanship. Unmatched comfort,” you know you’re in for something special. Chisos, named after the West Texas mountain range not too far from its Austin, Texas, headquarters, is a small business that still believes in hard work, the pride of craftsmanship, and a love of state and country. The Chisos No. 2 in brushed brown has a unique square toe and stitching that hearkens back to the petroglyphs in Big Bend National Park. Plus, the company says a portion of the funds used for the purchase goes toward land conservation. Price: $595.00

6. Fox & Root

Fox & Root

Launched in early 2026, Fox & Root takes pride in producing fine Italian silk menswear accessories. Part of this brand-new company’s inspiration was to revive the ascot, a tragically oft-forgotten piece of American menswear. In a world of declining fashion standards, these fine accessories, sewn in New York City, are intended to elevate any outfit. A nonchalant and elegant addition to any fit, the company's ascots are a perfect accessory for a day of work or leisure. Its Spring and Summer collection launched in April, following the Fall and Winter collections that launched the company. Price: $125.00

7. American Bench Craft

American Bench Craft

Founded in 2014 after a long conversation around a campfire, American Bench Craft has been on a mission to produce the finest leather goods on the market. Starting in their parents’ garage, brothers Jason and Chris slowly grew their business. However, they never forgot where they came from and still produce all of their products by hand in their Wilmington, Massachusetts, workshop. Since their founding, they have expanded their product line from durable wallets to include many other products, including their best-selling Working Man’s Belt. This belt is built to last a lifetime and handcrafted in America from premium vegetable-tanned leather. Price: $89.00

8. Chris Reeve Knives

Chris Reeve Knives

For nearly 40 years, Chris Reeve Knives has been “pushing the envelope” in the pursuit of excellence in the industry. The proud inventor of the frame-lock technology (also known as the Reeve Integral Lock), the Idaho-based company has continuously been recognized for the quality of its knives, not least of all when Chris Reeve was inducted into the Cutlery Hall of Fame in 2015, which he considers his “championship trophy.” The Backpacker, designed for backpacking hunters and outdoorsmen, is a 'cutting-edge' tribute to Chris Reeve’s original 1980 design with modern materials. Price: $300.00

9. Mantra for Men

Mantra for Men

Mantra For Men, a small, Colorado-based candle-making company, crafts premium scented candles and home fragrances tailored for men seeking calm. Promising a 100-hour clean burn, the company's candles are made with a cotton wick, recycled glass, and soy wax for a reliable, calm experience. Started by a Texas native, Mantra has stayed true to its no-nonsense commitment to creating excellent products, hand-pouring small batches under the shadow of the Rockies from the start. Choose between candles — for example, the whiskey caramel, barley grass, and cinnamon Kindred Spirit scent, or the sandalwood, bourbon, fireside embers, and tobacco-scented Soul Proof candle. Price: $60.00

10. Hardcore Hammers

Hardcore Hammers

A family-owned small business, Hardcore Hammers has been committed to producing high-quality, American-made hammers, hatchets, axes, and accessories since 2010. Specializing in custom tools for the back yard or deep in the woods, the team delivers premium products for a wide range of outdoor activities. The company's Camp Companion hatchet is made 100% in the USA with 26 ounces of 4140 American steel and a beautiful hickory handle. The hatchet’s head, which comes with a high-quality leather sheath, is sharpened to perfection for wherever you may need it. Price: $159.00

11. Sturm, Ruger, and Company

Sturm, Ruger, and Company

Founded in 1949 and based in Southport, Connecticut, Sturm, Ruger, and Company is one of the largest firearms manufacturers in America. Under its motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens,” Ruger has become a household name known for a variety of pistols, revolvers, shotguns, and rifles. The next generation of “America’s favorite hunting rifle,” the Ruger American Rifle Generation II is designed with gun enthusiasts’ feedback in mind, comes in a variety of calibers, and features a grippy splatter pattern for a superior hold. The rifle has several iterations: Standard, Ranch, Predator, Scout, Prairie, and Patrol. Price: $769.00

Looking for more gifts with a story behind them? This guide draws from recent editions of "The General Store," Frontier's recurring feature highlighting American craftsmanship and the people who keep it alive. Browse issues 4, 5, 6, and 7 to explore the selections, with much more to discover in Frontier magazine.

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