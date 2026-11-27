As modern technology continues to go haywire at the hands of AI, there may come a time in the not-too-distant future when you’ll need to pull the plug on your smart home devices all at once and with little warning. Before that happens, set up a plan to immediately shut down your devices and protect your home in the event of a cyberattack.

Thanks to advanced generative AI models, America’s cybersecurity is now in shambles. From October through much of November, new cyberattacks and vulnerabilities popped up every several days and sometimes daily, affecting everything from banks to technology services, air travel, and more.

Digital vulnerabilities are easier than ever for researchers to find and for bad actors to exploit at your expense.

Granted, some of these events were supposedly not brought on by AI. For instance, the government has linked the FAA stoppage to an upgraded router, which you may or may not believe.

Regardless, modern technology is now more volatile than ever, with researchers using AI to methodically poke holes through the backbone of the internet in hopes that they can patch it, while hackers leverage similar AI tools to break things at a record pace.

As this war between the white-hat researchers and the black-hat hackers rages on, your smart home gadgets are at risk of a cyberattack, including any cameras, kitchen appliances, lights, and other IOT devices that are connected to the internet.

Even worse, the onslaught of new vulnerabilities and AI-powered attacks has made it nearly impossible to know which devices carry the biggest security holes that haven’t been discovered or divulged to the public yet. For this reason, you need a kill switch that can sever the internet connection of all of the digital devices in your home if they suddenly become compromised. Here are your options.

Use a physical kill switch

The best way to quickly disconnect your smart home devices from the internet is to cut their power. You can achieve this by installing your smart devices on the same breaker in your home, or plug them into power outlets with hard switches that you can physically turn off. Granted, this will render your devices completely powerless, but in a compromised emergency, you can easily shut them down until you figure out what to do next.

If it’s not feasible to have your smart home devices connected to the same breaker or switch, you can attach only your modem and router to a specific breaker or outlet instead. For those with a mesh Wi-Fi system, make sure every node is also attached to the same breaker or outlet. This way, at the very least, you can shut down your home internet without disabling the basic functionality of your appliances.

Alternatively, you can simply unplug your modem, router, and mesh system to shut them down.

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Try a remote kill switch

Let’s say you don’t have all of your smart home gadgets on the same breaker, and your outlets aren’t connected to physical switches. In this case, you can upgrade your outlets by adding remote-controlled outlet switches. These devices sit on the wall between your main outlet and the device that’s plugged in, acting as a middleman that either allows an electrical current to run through it or blocks the current to disable the connected device.

There are two kinds of outlet switches — those with Wi-Fi compatibility and those that rely on radio frequencies. You want the latter. The RF-enabled outlet switches come with a physical wireless remote controller that you can use to adjust the power flow to both or just one of the connected outlets. This way, you can simply tap a button on the remote to sever a device’s electrical connection, completely independent from your Wi-Fi network.

Remote outlet switches aren’t as reliable as a breaker or an outlet attached to a light switch, but as a secondary option, they’re better than having no kill switch at all.

Some devices come with disconnection caveats

Now that we have the main kill switch options out of the way, some smart home devices will try to bypass your attempts to shut them down.

For starters, a subset of smart cameras and home security systems have battery backup and/or 4G cellular data connections in addition to wired power and Wi-Fi. Then there are smart locks that mostly run on batteries entirely to ensure that you can get into your home even during a power outage. For these devices, you will need to manually remove any batteries or SIM cards after powering them off to ensure that a bad actor can’t continue to access them. Just make sure you have a key handy so that you can still get into your home if your smart lock is fully powered down.

For anyone with an Amazon Ring camera or other Ring or Echo devices, these can tap into your neighbors’ Ring and Echo products to access a low-bandwidth network through Amazon Sidewalk. For these, disable Amazon Sidewalk on your devices now to ensure this can’t become a problem in the future.

Lastly, some smart home devices connect to a smart hub through Bluetooth instead of Wi-Fi. For these, simply ensure that the devices and their hubs are included in your device breaker setup, or make sure they’re attached to a remote-controlled outlet for a fast way to shut them down.

Next steps

If you believe that any of your smart devices are under attack, the first step is to execute your chosen kill switch to lock down your network and your connected devices.

Next, unplug the compromised device from your outlet entirely. If you suspect multiple devices are involved, or if you’re not sure which devices are the culprit, move your Wi-Fi router and modem to a working outlet and power them on while leaving your other smart devices disconnected.

Factory-reset your Wi-Fi router, set it up as new, and update to the latest firmware to start with a clean slate. Next, use a new Wi-Fi password, and update the admin password. This process may be different for various routers, so look up the process for your specific model. Following these steps will re-secure your network and also reset the Wi-Fi connection for your wireless smart devices.

Reset the passwords for each account attached to every compromised device to ensure that a bad actor doesn’t still have access through cloud-connected services.

Finally, power on your remaining devices. Before you type in your new Wi-Fi password, factory-reset and update the devices that you believe to be compromised. This should prevent a bad actor from lingering and doing additional damage.

Keep in mind that hackers can infiltrate other smart devices on your network through the initially compromised device, so you may need to factory-reset all of your smart gadgets before reconnecting them to your Wi-Fi and immediately update them to the latest firmware.

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Practice good cybersecurity hygiene

Digital vulnerabilities are easier than ever for researchers to find and for bad actors to exploit at your expense. That means software updates to patch these vulnerabilities are also more common. Make sure you update your smart devices as soon as new software is available. You may even wish to set a weekly reminder to check your devices to make sure they have the latest fixes in place.

For extra security, use complex passwords, plus passkeys or two-factor authentication, for every account attached to your smart home devices.

Do these things, and you will hopefully never need to defend your home from an active cyberattack. And if an attack does happen, you know what to do.

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