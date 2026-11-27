The Canadian teacher who made parents and students uncomfortable with his decision to wear a pair of gigantic fake breasts to school has secured a payday for so-called discrimination.

How it started

Shop teacher Kerry Lemieux started off the 2022-23 school year at Oakville Trafalgar High School dressed in a blond wig and revealing women's clothing. Lemieux, who had recently started referring to himself as "Kayla," also wore a pair of gargantuan prosthetic breasts, which he told the New York Post were "real" breasts and the product of a condition called gigantomastia.

'Halton parents are rightfully outraged at what's taking place.'

The male teacher's hypersexualized costume — which a neighbor claimed Lemieux wore "extremely infrequently" while outside school — prompted protests as well as pushback from parents as well as from government officials.

Ontario's then-Education Minister Stephen Lecce, for example, told the Toronto Star in early 2023 that "Halton parents are rightfully outraged at what's taking place" and accused the Halton District School Board of abdicating its responsibility "for not defending and upholding the interests of children."

In February 2023, Lemieux was placed on paid leave, the Hamilton Spectator reported. However, that same spring, he secured a full-time position working at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School, which is overseen by the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

The HWDSB sent a letter to parents on Aug. 24, 2023, informing them of the possibility that their kids' school could soon face heightened public interest and protests as the result of the hiring of a new teacher who was "the subject of public attention, pertaining to their gender expression." The letter, which did not identify Lemieux by name, also detailed various new safety measures that were being implemented.

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Arbitration records show that the aim of this communication was to "turn down the volume" on the scandal ahead of the school year.

The woke Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation filed a grievance over the seemingly innocuous letter on Lemieux's behalf, demanding $75,000 in damages and a declaration that the HWDSB violated the teacher's rights.

How it's going

In his Nov. 19 decision, labor arbitrator Mark Hart declared that by sending the August 2023 letter to parents and "effectively identifying and outing the Grievor with express reference to his gender expression," the board "discriminated against the Grievor because of his gender identity and gender expression" in violation of provincial human rights law.

The arbitrator further declared that the board's letter "materially increased the risk to his safety" in violation of the province's Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Hart — who was informed that Lemieux intended to present as male at Nora Frances Henderson despite identifying as "gender fluid" — awarded the transvestite $20,000 in "general damages for the additional media and public scrutiny and response to which the Grievor was exposed."

Neither the HWDSB nor the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation responded to Blaze News' request for comment.

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