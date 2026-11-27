The United States Forest Service has released files detailing three different sites in the western U.S. where Bigfoot may have walked.

Last month, the Forest Service quietly published three separate files in their Freedom of Information Act reading room under the title, "Bigfoot/Sasquatch Records."

'Whatever it was had picked up the elk whole and clear of the ground.'

The files — the subject of which span several decades and across state lines — seem to share one thing in common: unexplained, unusual tracks.

The first report is from Umatilla National Forest in Pendleton, Oregon.

The report, written by wildlife biologist Rodney L. Johnson, is dated June 18, 1982.

According to the report, "Bigfoot" tracks were located at three distinct sites in the forest near the Mill Creek Watershed.

The first site contained "6 identifiable tracks extending down the trail approximately 25 feet." The trail was muddy at the time of the investigation, yet the tracking expert could not find any other tracks leading into or away from the site.

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Photo by Craig Hill/Tacoma News Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The investigator created plaster casts of two of the more distinctive tracks.

The report includes some photographs of the supposed tracks, though they are rather grainy.

The photographs, however, contain measurements in their captions.

A left-foot track measured 15 inches long and seven inches wide; a right-foot track measured 15 inches long and six-and-a-half inches wide.

The second site contained roughly 18 tracks over 40 feet.

The investigator, strangely, did not photograph the third site for the report, nor did the group visit it. The only details of the third site are based on a second-hand report by "the watershed rider - Epoch."



The investigator who wrote the report concluded, however, that the tracks he observed at the first two sites were "made by something other than a 300-pound-plus two-footed being."

He gave eight reasons for his conclusions, including the unchanging stride, that the tracks did not sink as low as his boots did in the mud, that forest litter appeared to have been moved away from the tracks, and "in several cases, it appeared that the foot may have been 'rocked' from side to side to make the track."

"If the tracks were faked, someone went to a great deal of trouble and detail," Johnson wrote.

Roughly a month later, in a one-page memo, a U.S. Border Patrol agent concluded that the tracks were man-made by someone "very knowledgeable and interested in 'Bigfoot' legends and stories."

The second report details a discovery by an 8-year-old boy named Austin Petersen in 2003. Petersen found what turned out to be "hundreds of large footprints" in Sanders County, Montana.

A newspaper clipping contains a couple of photographs of what appear to be large, human-like footprints. One of them reportedly measured 16.5 inches long and eight-and-a-half inches wide.

The third report — a six-page account of the history of Petty Creek in Montana — contains a strange aside about what the author surmises was a close encounter with Bigfoot in the 1940s.

Although he did not see Bigfoot, the author wrote that "tracks, a strong odor, and a grunting sound were observed" while hiking in the area to pack out a six-point bull elk.

Then came quite the surprise: "...on arriving where the elk was supposed to be laying we found the intrails [sic] only and in the snow coming to and leading away from the area was a large set of tracks."

The hikers investigated until they couldn't advance any farther:

At first we guessed it was a very large bear except [they] don't walk on their hind legs [except] for short distances and ordinarily would drag a carcass this large. Whatever it was had picked up the elk whole and clear of the ground. We started following the tracks and after about one half mile said creature had stepped across a 3 ft. diameter log that was laying on the ground and on top of the log in the snow we could see where the horns had drug. At this point we held a conference and decided that we were not particularly anxious to catch up to whatever it was and tho we didn't confess it at this time, in later conversations we found out that we all had a very uneasy feeling and could feel chills running up and down our backs.

The connection between these three files, besides the subject matter, is unclear.

Blaze News contacted the Forest Service for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

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