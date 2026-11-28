An elderly homeowner in Tulsa, Oklahoma, told police he was awakened by the sound of an intruder breaking in early Tuesday morning, police said.

KOTV-DT reported that the incident occurred around 1 a.m. The location of the home invasion was a residence near Oklahoma Street and North 66th East Avenue, police said.

'He's a senior citizen, he's got some medical issues, so he's in a fragile state to begin with, so you introduce this volatile situation, and I just can't imagine the type of stress he's under now.'

The homeowner discovered someone had broken in through a back window, the station said.

Police said the homeowner grabbed a gun, found the suspected intruder inside the house, and shot him.

KOTV said the homeowner shot the intruder once.

The suspect tried to flee through the front door, police said, but the suspect knocked over several items and blocked the door, which is the home's only available exit.

Officers tried to force the door open but couldn't since it was blocked; soon the Tulsa Fire Department arrived on the scene and used their breaching tools to rip the door down, police said.

First aid was rendered to the suspected intruder, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

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Police told KOTV the intruder had taken some of the homeowner’s guns and placed them outside the home near the window where he broke in.

Homicide detectives interviewed the homeowner and released him pending further investigation, police said.

KOTV said investigators plan to present the details of the case to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, and police said the shooting appears to be self-defense.

Detectives are still working to identify the intruder, police said.

A police official told KOTV the homeowner "is older, he's a senior citizen, he's got some medical issues, so he's in a fragile state to begin with, so you introduce this volatile situation, and I just can't imagine the type of stress he's under now."

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