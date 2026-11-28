I recently read a new paper from Michigan Technological University (MTU) that made me spit out my coffee and reach for something a little stronger. It was only 10 AM, but a Bloody Mary felt like a medical necessity.

This research clearly shows that the United States faces existential-like threats from disgruntled, careless, or malicious employees in high-tech sectors. The danger, the authors warn, looms larger every day. Yet rather than address these very real risks, senators like Bernie Sanders fixate on artificial intelligence (AI). This is not to say that concern isn't warranted. It is. AI is a genuinely novel, poorly understood technology with the potential to transform how we work and live, and there are many legitimate reasons to be worried about its development and deployment. But right now, AI-related hazards are hardly America’s greatest threat, and focusing on them risks distracting leaders from the very real, pressing national security challenges the country faces.

Insiders not only cause more damage but are also far more likely to succeed.

Sentient software may one day pose a grave threat to humanity, but that potential nightmare, however alarming, shouldn't blind us to the bigger picture. The fears surrounding AI are often overstated, hyped by Silicon Valley elites playing god with technologies they don't fully understand, foreign adversaries like China engaged in a tech-fueled arms race, and nervous government officials who can barely fathom TikTok writing four-hundred-page reports on whether chatbots can take over the world. But the greatest danger to humankind isn’t coming from robots; it’s coming from other humans. Right now, in 2026, it's people, not computers, who wage war. People, not systems, undermine democracy and betray their fellow citizens. And as America makes its infrastructure more networked and increasingly reliant on automated systems, nefarious actors already inside have opportunities to wreak havoc.

In July, for example, the FBI and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warned of saboteurs targeting internet-connected devices used in water and wastewater operations in at least seven states, disrupting operations at some facilities. Specifically, the attackers targeted programmable logic controllers (PLCs), computer systems that control water flow and other aspects of treatment and delivery. In Minnesota, no stranger to organized mischief, cyber actors targeted more than thirty community water and sewage services, locking out operators from devices that monitor and control facility operations and causing disruptions including pressure loss and flooding, and in at least one case taking an entire facility offline. While investigators have not definitively identified the actors responsible, they have explored potential connections to Iran. The next breach, however, could just as easily originate from within.

Under the control panel

Cyberattacks like these, targeted intrusions into PLCs and other industrial systems, don’t always involve explosions or hoodie-wearing hackers furiously typing away on laptops. More often, they mean workers reverting to manual systems, treatment facilities going offline or operating in degraded mode, and communities wondering whether their tap water is safe. And these attacks aren’t limited to water treatment facilities. From electric power to transportation to telecommunications to health care to fuel to law enforcement agencies, critical infrastructure in the United States relies on a host of linked systems, many of which use an industrial network called supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA).

SCADA systems act as a sort of nervous system for a company or other organization, allowing remote monitoring and control of machines and other components. SCADA allows, for example, a worker to monitor and control valves, pumps, generators and other equipment from a centralized location rather than needing to be physically present to operate or monitor each piece of equipment.

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These systems are incredibly useful, but if they’re compromised, the consequences can be far-reaching. Rather than stealing sensitive documents or exposing embarrassing emails, an attacker could disrupt critical components that millions, maybe even tens of millions, of people rely on. Infiltrators could alter the data employees see, interfere with communications between components, or impact the equipment that keeps facilities operating safely. They could cause mass casualties, either directly or through a chain of events.

For a community or city in the U.S., the impacts of a successful cyberattack could be severe. Imagine waking up to find the lights flickering and water pressure dropping suddenly. People call in to work to let their bosses know they’ll be late because traffic signals have turned schizophrenic, and half the cars on the road are going the wrong way down one-way streets. In this Mad Max-type scenario, hospitals can’t function, and patients can’t get the treatment they desperately need. Gas stations can't pump gas. Card readers at most grocery and convenience stores aren’t working. ATMS are offline. Parents try to call their kids’ schools to arrange alternative pickup but can barely get through because lines are either out of service or backed up. Chaos reigns supreme. Mobs take to the streets. People lose their minds, and inevitably, some lose their lives.

Modeling the malicious

This brings us back to the aforementioned paper, “The Emerging Landscape of Cyberthreats in SCADA Deployment,” published in the journal Cyber-Physical Energy Systems. The authors warn that, unlike external cyber attackers, who must circumvent multiple layers of technical and organizational defenses before getting to work, insiders have already navigated many of these barriers. They have the technical know-how, facility access, and permissions they need to turn everything upside down.

The academics explore this idea further by applying a mathematical modeling technique to model how systems move between different states (healthy, impaired, attacked) and to calculate the likelihood of ending up in different states over time under different types of attacks (external, insider-assisted, coordinated). Their key finding is that insiders not only cause more damage but are also far more likely to succeed than those trying to break in from the outside.

To be very clear, that employee doesn’t even have to be working on behalf of a nation-state, as they could be underpaid, underappreciated, motivated by ideology or money, or just looking for a dramatic way to win an argument with their boss. Or, they could fall victim to social engineering and unwittingly provide the enemy with the access or information they need without fully appreciating the consequences of their actions.

Finally, while cyberattacks on critical infrastructure can have particularly dire consequences when they succeed, especially if they occur simultaneously across multiple sectors, the authors wisely note that even relatively small-scale attacks can cause a headache of truly biblical proportions. They rightly suggest that policymakers should recognize this gaping vulnerability. Not next year, not before Christmas. Now. Before a seriously cheesed-off employee decides to have the final say by bringing the country to its knees.