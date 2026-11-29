Auburn’s proposed Mill Creek mosque is not a test of neighborliness. It is a test of whether a prosperous college town in the Deep South will treat political ideology as faith, while its civic leaders hide behind the First Amendment.

City Attorney Paul Clark has signaled the city’s preferred path: avoid contention, note that property owner North American Islamic Trust was never charged in the Holy Land Foundation case, and avert gaze from connections or financing.

Citizens of Auburn should go over the heads of officials who will not contest the mosque.

Clark’s posture concedes the necessity for action. The federal government has never defined “religion” so that the word protects a comprehensive system of governance, law, misogyny, and political supremacy. Islam itself supplies that definition. Mosque defenders who insist otherwise must explain why our nation’s founders looked under the tent and truthfully recounted what they saw but the Auburn mayor and city council will not.

What Jefferson knew

Thomas Jefferson purchased George Sale’s Quran in 1765 during his legal studies. He catalogued it under “Religion” within the broad jurisprudence section of his library; he did not regard it as a work of faithful devotion. In 1786, Jefferson traveled to London with John Adams to try negotiating a peaceful end to piracy by the Islamic Barbary pirates. There, they met with Sidi Haji Abdrahaman, the ambassador from Tripoli. When Jefferson and Adams inquired why the attacks on American ships sailing off North Africa, the ambassador answered that war, enslavement, and paradise for those slain in battle were written in the Quran as right and duty. The ambassador even advised that the first pirate to board any captured American ship was due a bonus slave as a reward.

In 1801, after Jefferson became president, the Islamists challenged Jefferson by cutting down an American flagpole as a declaration of war. Jefferson sent the Navy and then, in 1805, the Marines to the shores of Tripoli. In his autobiography, Jefferson conceded that Virginia’s Statute for Religious Freedom covered both “the Christian and Mahometan.” Still, in his early political debates in Virginia, he did allow that Islam systematically stifled free thought and inquiry.

John Quincy Adams, in the essays associated with his later years (1830), described Muhammad as a genius impostor and declared that the essence of Islamic doctrine was violence and the subordination of women, with perpetual war as its core precept. These men knew the texts. Pusillanimous modern Christians run from them.

Islam takes root in Auburn

Auburn University has helped prepare this ground. Major pro-Palestine protests since October 2023 have clustered on campuses where vitriol and contempt for Christianity and American exceptionalism are requirements. Auburn’s version is quieter than Columbia’s, but the pattern is the same. Saudi Arabia is ranked as its leading foreign funder ($7.6 million) under Section 117 disclosures.

The university’s managerial insouciance and the city’s cosmopolitan, bon vivant Christians have for more than 30 years allowed the Islamic political program to take root without a peep. Auburn is practicing a genteel form of existential amnesia — refusing to remember what Islam has always been, hoping that this time will be different, and trusting that property values will soar anyway.

NAIT’s ownership of the land is not a technicality. Founded by the Muslim Students Association in 1973, it holds title to hundreds of properties across more than 40 states as a perpetual trust, or waqf. Its presence on the Holy Land Foundation unindicted co-conspirator list is a matter of public record. The federal judge in 2009 had a different view of NAIT than City Attorney Clark. On page 15 of his opinion, he wrote: “The Government has produced ample evidence to establish the associations of CAIR, ISNA and NAIT with HLF, the Islamic Association for Palestine (‘IAP’), and with Hamas.”

This sentence alone is a red flag that demands due diligence, but Auburn’s civic officials deem it worthy of only a shrug.

RELATED: GOD AND GUNS: The biblical case for armed self-defense

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Bloody borders

Samuel Huntington observed in 1993 that Islam is all "bloody borders." No majority-Muslim, Muslim-run nation is simultaneously at peace within its own territory and with every neighbor. The pattern is not ancient history. In Nigeria and across parts of Africa, Fulani militants and groups linked to Boko Haram and Islamic State affiliates have killed thousands of Christians, burned churches and villages, and driven hundreds of thousands from their land. The slaughter continues as we write this.

In the United Kingdom, the Rotherham and related grooming scandals involved organized rape of thousands of mostly white British girls, as young as 11, by networks of Pakistani Muslim men. British elites, police, and prosecutors looked away for fear of being called racist; the royal family said nothing.

These are not fringe episodes. They are high-profile demonstrations of how the ideology treats those it regards as inferiors when it holds the upper hand. Defenders who call this “not real Islam” must produce the majority-Muslim societies where these things don’t happen.

The God of the Bible does not instruct His people to embrace the wicked and hope for the best. From the armed census in Numbers to Nehemiah’s builders who worked with a tool in one hand and a weapon in the other and Jesus’ instruction that the disciples acquire swords, Scripture treats the capacity to face down threats as ordinary and necessary.

Against 'soft' Christianity

Our essay on God and Guns made the point directly: the people of the God of the Bible refuse to be destroyed. Soft, feckless, all-accepting Christianity that treats every claim of “faith” as equally entitled is not that tradition. It is the abdication of it.

Citizens of Auburn should therefore go over the heads of officials who will not contest the mosque. Organize an online petition under the explicit banner “No Mosque in Auburn.” Produce lawn signs, bumper stickers, billboards, car wraps, magnets, shirts, and caps that state the same. Flood the zone with those four words. Identify the architectural firm — Seay, Seay & Litchfield — and all contractors who accept work, paint them with their complicity, and then boycott them through ordinary commercial means.

Threaten no one and commit no criminally or civilly actionable acts, but use the First Amendment as the founders intended: force proponents to defend, in public and without smarmy euphemism, the claim that Islam is faith and not politics. Wage a relentless public and social media campaign over whether a hostile, foreign political ideology is compatible with free people living in a constitutional order built on Biblical principles. Place the burden where it belongs: on those who demand acceptance without any evidence that acceptance is warranted.

Former Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl argued in March that Jews, Christians, and Muslims should come together because “Abraham is a father of all nations.” But this collapses under examination.

There is no continuous documentary link from Ishmael to Muhammad across more than two millennia; the connection is supplied only by scant, later Muslim tradition. The Quran appropriates Biblical figures — including Abraham, Moses, and Jesus — while denying Christ’s divinity, crucifixion, and resurrection. It also commands fighting until all religion is for Allah and only Allah. Pearl’s lament to unify humanity might be admirable were it not shorn of history, logic, and fact.

The God of the Bible never petitions His people to pretend all is well as the Amalekites set up house next door. He commands that they face what is in front of them and not live in fear of their adversaries (Joshua 1:9), no matter whether those are sleep-walking civic leaders or the foot soldiers of a bloodthirsty political cult. Auburn’s people must choose: betray their country and its founding faith, or obey their God and fight alongside one another for accountability, transparency, and a full debate over biblical and Constitutional truth.