'He's right about gym girls': Former 'SNL' star backs Shane Gillis as liberal celebs 'gasp' in shock

They can't fire him this time.

While Shane Gillis' latest "Saturday Night Live" monologue continues to inflame his liberal critics, some former cast members were wholly unoffended by his remarks — and even defended the jokes that sent social media into another meltdown.

'When did "camel toe" become acceptable gym fashion?'

Hump day

Gillis said that going to public gyms in New York City is a "nightmare" because they're filled with the "hottest gay guys you've ever seen," before adding that he didn't realize "women just dress like whores now" at the gym.

Actor Dan Levy responded by arguing that more men should stand up to remarks like Gillis' or risk normalizing misogyny.

But two former "SNL" cast members, quoted in Entertainment Weekly's recap of Saturday's episode, took no issue with the comedian's comments.

Victoria Jackson, who was a cast member from 1986 to 1992, called Gillis' monologue "good."

"Shane looks skinny/handsome! He's right about gym girls dressing like 'whores,'" Jackson said. "When did 'camel toe' become acceptable gym fashion and grocery shopping attire?"

Jeff Richards, who was on the sketch show from 2001 to 2004, simply called Gillis a "really funny guy, obvious natural."

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Public enemy

Travis Kelce, NFL star and husband of Taylor Swift, dared to show his support by liking a post featuring Gillis' monologue on social media, Heavy reported. The like quickly made him a target of online backlash.

Plenty of other celebrities were less amused.

Singer Maren Morris posted a bizarre video of herself giving the camera the middle finger with the caption, "me being a wh0re at the gym."

Maggie Baird, the mother of singer Billie Eilish and an activist according to Billboard, said she "literally gasped" over Gillis' jokes.

Other celebrities joining the criticism included "Wicked" star Kristin Chenoweth, singer Jewel, and rapper Flavor Flav, who called it "important allyship" to stand against the monologue.

RELATED: Actor MELTS DOWN over jokes about women in Shane Gillis' 'SNL' monologue

Irish goodbye

Current "SNL" cast member Michael Che, meanwhile, remarked on Instagram that every question he fields while promoting his new comedy special will probably now be about Gillis.

"Gotta do more press this week to promote the special ... wonder what every f---ing questions gonna be about," Che wrote. "Thanks a lot shane."

Gillis generated still more controversy when he accidentally dropped an F-bomb during a Dr. Seuss sketch. But NBC insiders told TMZ that he won't be banned over the slip-up.

And Gillis attracted yet another round of attention when unaired footage showed him walking off during the show's final credits, when the host and cast traditionally linger onstage after the good-nights.

Saturday marked Gillis' third hosting gig on the show since being fired in 2019, after a social media user dug up jokes he'd made about Chinese immigrants and gay people on his comedy podcast the previous year.