Roseanne promises her comeback sitcom will offend everyone: 'The extras are going to be released on OnlyFans'

Eight years after the tweet that got her fired from ABC, Roseanne Barr is apparently ready for another round.

At 73, Barr might have seemed destined to remain outside mainstream television. Instead, she quietly raised private money and shot an entire eight-episode sitcom in Austin, Texas — with a cast that includes Randy Quaid, Drea de Matteo, Omar Gooding, and Tony Hinchcliffe.

'My daughters are super woke.'

'Meemaw' maxxing

Barr has hardly disappeared in the meantime. She's made appearances on popular shows like "Kill Tony" and Bill Maher's "Club Random," while her own eponymous podcast has racked up more than 150 episodes.

Now Meemaw is getting back into the sitcom business.

Getting there wasn't easy. Barr initially developed a sitcom about an Alabama farmer dabbling in marijuana and magic mushrooms but couldn't find a buyer in Hollywood.

Rather than abandon the idea, she scrapped the premise, brought in longtime Adam Sandler collaborator Allen Covert to help rewrite it, and raised enough money from private investors to shoot an eight-episode series with a fully union crew. She started filming in Austin last November and has since wrapped production.

There's still one catch: No network or streaming service has signed on to distribute it.

Like "Roseanne," which drew heavily from Barr's own life during its original nine-season run and 2018 revival, her new show is semi-autobiographical.

Page Six reports that "Meemaw" follows a woman from a "very liberal East Coast Jewish family" who is disinherited and moves to Texas. There Barr plays the matriarch of a mixed-race family of preppers while attempting to "throw her granddaughter the most fantastic bat mitzvah Texas has ever seen."

"It's every bit as revolutionary as 'The Roseanne Show,' if not more, and my work has improved with time," Barr told the outlet.

"I want everybody who disagrees in a family to sit in the same room and just laugh and go, 'Yeah, maybe I was an a**hole that time. Well, you were an a**hole this time. Oh, we're all a**holes. Let's get a beer.'"

Barr says nobody gets spared.

"My daughters are super woke and of course I love them, so I put in jokes for them too, like I did on 'Roseanne,'" she said.

"I make fun of everybody because everybody deserves to be made fun of who's in power. So I've got some great jokes about Republicans that the lefties are going to love. I'm an equal opportunity destroyer."

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1989. Photo by Steve Schapiro/Corbis/Getty Images

Family friction

Barr's on-screen husband is played by controversial yet hilarious Randy Quaid ("Christmas Vacation," "Independence Day"), who Barr jokes she will have "romantic" and "passionate" love scenes with.

"The extras are going to be released on OnlyFans," Barr said, "I'm kidding."

Drea de Matteo plays Barr's daughter, while Omar Gooding — brother of Cuba Gooding Jr. — plays her son-in-law.

Then there's Tony Hinchcliffe, who reportedly appears as Satan.

Barr seems to know exactly what people want to hear — and what some of them emphatically don't.

"I thought now would be a great time for people to actually hear from a Jew," she said.

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Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

Hello, Elon?

Barr revealed that Gooding was getting pressured over his decision to work on the show as her son-in-law but chose to take the approach "comedy is king."

"It takes somebody who really has faith in their talent to go against the Hollywood gatekeepers, you know," Barr said.

The Salt Lake City, Utah, grandmother also noted that she had reached out to Elon Musk to see if he would like to help fund the show, but Barr said, "He wouldn't call me back."

"Can I get some assistance over here, man? I got fired for a text that was up for two hours that nobody saw."

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