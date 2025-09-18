Liberals conveniently forget how many people they've canceled in the last decade

Liberals are up in arms about Jimmy Kimmel's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" getting suspended by broadcaster ABC, claiming conservatives have been hypocritical over the ordeal.

Kimmel found himself in hot water after claiming that Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin was of the same political tribe as Kirk, saying, "The MAGA gang [is] desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

'Remember when you and your wife called Bob Iger to have me fired?'

Even President Barack Obama has spoken out about Kimmel, saying on X, "After years of complaining about cancel culture," the Trump administration has "taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn't like."

However, the liberal elites and their late-night mouthpieces have seemingly forgotten about the high-profile cancellations that have occurred in recent years, especially those involving people on the other side of the political spectrum.

For instance, Roseanne Barr had her iconic 2018 comeback stymied over what were considered by the media to be "racist tweets."

Barr's show "Roseanne" had a thunderous return to the very same airwaves as Kimmel on ABC, but even though she had the most-watched show of the year, she was still booted from her own creation.

Barr even responded to President Obama's post on Thursday, saying, "Remember when you and your wife called Bob Iger to have me fired?" referring to the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC.

The comedian is just one of many personalities who lost their jobs as a result of their speech.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel's show pulled off the air after Charlie Kirk comments

Who can forget that Gina Carano, also employed by Disney, was fired in February 2021 after she made posts online that mocked the use of pronouns while also criticizing COVID-19 policies?

She was promptly kicked from Disney's "The Mandalorian," with studio Lucasfilm saying, "Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Tucker Carlson was famously fired by Fox News in April 2023 for what some say was a result of his hammering of the January 6, 2021, investigations. However, Carlson claimed his firing was a requirement of the $787.5 million settlement Fox had agreed to with Dominion Voting Systems.

Another conveniently forgotten cancellation from the left was Alex Jones, who was simultaneously taken off of every major platform in 2018. YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and Facebook all took Jones' Infowars off their sites for allegedly promoting violence and hate speech.

Jones' take on Sandy Hook, Comet Pizza, and the Parkland, Florida, shootings were cited as reasons for removing Jones not from just radio stations, but from entire platforms that are meant to be public for all.

RELATED: 'John Goodman wouldn't do it': Roseanne Barr says other 'Roseanne' actors refused to play Trump supporters

J. K. Rowling attends day four of Royal Ascot, 2025. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Author J.K. Rowling was blacklisted from a reunion for her own project in 2021 over her unwillingness to accept males as females. She was also banned from certain "Harry Potter" projects for the same reason.

Almost every star of "Harry Potter" has condemned Rowling's comments and views, which have amounted to, essentially, not wanting trans-identifying men to be allowed in women's spaces.

Liberals certainly did not shed any tears for Megyn Kelly when she was fired by NBC in 2018. The morning show host dared to say that if a non-black person wanted to dress as a black character for Halloween, it should be allowed.

"Truly, you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character," she said, per the Associated Press.

Leftists did not defend Kelly then and treated the situation as if she had been advocating for the mockery of all black people.

Last but not least, BlazeTV's own Glenn Beck departed from Fox News Channel in 2011 at the behest of Media Matters. In fact, not only did the activist group proudly claim the victory, but executives openly said they would monitor whoever replaced Beck.

"We monitor Beck's 5 p.m. show on Fox. Whoever is in at 5 p.m., we’re still going to monitor,” said Media Matters executive vice president Ari Rabin-Havt.

Though Beck was drawing in more than 2 million viewers per show at the time, Media Matters targeted the show's advertisers, which eventually caved.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!