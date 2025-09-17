Jimmy Kimmel claims Charlie Kirk shooter is 'MAGA' during wildly unfunny monologue

Jimmy Kimmel lashed out at Republicans and President Donald Trump in his monologue on Monday.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, murdered at a university speaking event in Utah. On the September 15 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the host went against the apparent preponderance of evidence and claimed Kirk was killed by a man who shared similar beliefs.

'This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend.'

"We hit some new lows over the weekend," Kimmel said, just two minutes into his show. The 57-year-old then placed blame at the feet of the Make America Great Again crowd, saying Kirk's killer was part of their movement.

"With the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel remarked.

While it is true that the alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, has been reported as being raised Mormon, alleged messages between Robinson and his roommate showed he believed Kirk was spreading "hatred" and that "some hate can't be negotiated out."

As well, Robinson's roommate allegedly identifies as trans, and the two men were dating, according to Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray.

The bullet casings tied to the assassination were also allegedly engraved with leftist messaging, as the alleged messages between Robinson and the roommate confirmed.

As NewsNation reported, the engravings included a transgender meme, the phrase "Hey fascist! CATCH!" and the lyrics to an anti-fascist song from World War II.

Kimmel continued his remarks, going after President Trump and claiming he was not properly grieving his murdered friend.

“In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving," Kimmel stated. "On Friday, the White House flew the flags at half-staff, which got some criticism. But on a human level, you can see how hard the president is taking this."

Kimmel then aired a clip of President Trump being asked by a reporter how he is "holding up" since Kirk's death. Trump replied, "I think very good. And by the way, right there, you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they've been trying to get, as you know, for about 150 years. And it's going to be a beauty."

The late-night host could not let this stand and mocked Trump as being "at the fourth stage of grief: construction. Demolition, construction."

"This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend," Kimmel declared. "This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, okay?"

Jimmy Kimmel wins the Outstanding Host for a Game Show Award for 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,' at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2025. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"There is no bottom for Jimmy Kimmel," Curtis Houck, managing editor for NewsBusters, told Blaze News. "Facts need not exist for the left to bloviate and smear their enemies. Kimmel, like most of his liberal comrades, never concede wrongdoing or say they themselves should 'do better' when it comes to their tone."

Houck added that conservatives have every right to be angry over the idea that the left has "skirted its responsibility" in fostering factual public discourse.

"Kimmel doesn't care about any of this. All he cares about is adulation from his liberal elite pals and canned laughs from his audience," Houck concluded.

ABC, which airs Kimmel's show, was contacted by Blaze News for comment on the remarks, but did not respond to the request.

