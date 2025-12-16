DOGE program is successfully shrinking the federal workforce, new jobs report suggests

Following some significant delays due to the Democrat-imposed government shutdown, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has finally released its long-anticipated jobs report for November and October.

On Tuesday, the November jobs report, including partial data from October, was released, showing an unemployment rate at 4.6%, up 0.2 percentage points since September 2025 and up 0.4 percentage points since November of last year.

'The report on December's employment data, released in early January ahead of the next meeting, will likely be a much more meaningful indicator for the Fed when it comes to deciding the near-term trajectory.'

The labor market reportedly added 64,000 jobs after losing 105,000 jobs in October, according to available data.



Most of the jobs lost came from the federal government as part of DOGE's buyout program, which went into effect at the end of September. Government employees who opted into the buyout were still listed as employed until their scheduled exit in October.

RELATED: Yuge win! New jobs report exceeds expectations, reversing Biden-era trends | Blaze Media

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

CNN explained that federal employment dropped precipitously in October, with 162,000 jobs lost, as a result of the Department of Government Efficiency's work. DOGE's "fork in the road" deferred resignation policy reportedly went into effect on September 30, though it was established earlier in the year.

The new report was originally scheduled to be released on December 5, but the release was delayed due to the 43-day government shutdown which affected data collection for both October and November.

Given the delays and fragmented data, experts have suggested that the November 2025 jobs report will not pull much weight in the Federal Reserve's decision-making.

Kay Haigh, global co-head of fixed income and liquidity solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, told Fox News: "Chair [Jerome] Powell commented last week that the report would likely be affected by shutdown-related distortions, making it a less reliable gauge of the labor market's health than usual. The report on December's employment data, released in early January ahead of the next meeting, will likely be a much more meaningful indicator for the Fed when it comes to deciding the near-term trajectory."

The jobs report for December is set to be published on January 9.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!