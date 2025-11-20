Yuge win! New jobs report exceeds expectations, reversing Biden-era trends

After more than a month's delay due to the government shutdown, the government has released a new jobs report from September. The report defied expectations and proved President Trump is getting the economy back on track.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the long-awaited jobs report. The numbers blew many estimates out of the water.

'This strong report is more proof that President Trump’s pro-growth, America First agenda is already making great progress, and it will continue to deliver positive results for American families and businesses.'

According to data obtained from the BLS, the U.S. added 119,000 jobs in September, marking an increase compared to previous months. The estimate, according to Fox News, was 50,000 new jobs.

"The economy is booming under President Trump! His commitment to bringing jobs back to the United States and putting America First has turned this country around and set us on the right track!" Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters said on X.

Wages are also up 0.2% to $36.67 in September, BLS said. According to the data, hourly earnings have increased 3.8% over the last 12 months.

In a statement obtained by Blaze News, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "The September jobs report more than doubled market expectations — adding 119,000 new jobs to the American economy. In stark contrast to the disastrous Biden economy, almost all of these new jobs were in the private sector and went to American-born workers instead of illegal aliens. Wages for workers are continuing to rise, a reversal of the Biden years where private sector wages declined by about $3,000 because of the Democrats’ inflation crisis."

"This strong report is more proof that President Trump’s pro-growth, America First agenda is already making great progress, and it will continue to deliver positive results for American families and businesses,” Leavitt added.

Citing the government shutdown, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has said that it will not release full data for October. Instead, it will release partial data with the November jobs report, according to ABC News.

