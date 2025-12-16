'I am a conspiracy theorist': JD Vance slams explosive Vanity Fair profile claiming Trump-world infighting

Vice President JD Vance silenced the mainstream media for supposedly exaggerating the infighting within President Donald Trump's administration.

A new Vanity Fair article published Tuesday portrayed Trump's White House as chaotic and tense based on several interviews with chief of staff Susie Wiles, who has since called out the "disingenuously framed hit piece." In the piece, Wiles appears to be criticizing several members of Trump's Cabinet, even calling Vance a "conspiracy theorist."

'A conspiracy theory is just something that was true six months before the media admitted it.'

"Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story," Wiles said in a post on X. "I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team."

Vance echoed Wiles' claims that the piece omitted key context — and even embraced the label "conspiracy theorist."

RELATED: 'The voices in her head are not real': Senator Kennedy issues a hilarious rebuke of Jasmine Crockett

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"Sometimes I am a conspiracy theorist, but I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true," Vance said during a speech on affordability in Pennsylvania Tuesday.

Vance also clarified that Wiles' comments were likely made in a lighthearted manner, like many other interactions they've shared. Even still, Vance embraced the accusation and pointed to several political moments in recent years that were branded as conspiracy theories before later being accepted as reality.

"By the way, Susie and I have joked in private and in public about that for a long time," Vance said. "For example, I believed in the crazy conspiracy theory back in 2020 that it was stupid to mask 3-year-olds at the height of the COVID pandemic, that we should actually let them develop some language skills. I believed in this crazy conspiracy theory that the media and the government were covering up the fact that Joe Biden was clearly unable to do the job. And I believed in the conspiracy theory that Joe Biden was trying to throw his political opponents in jail rather than win an argument against his political opponents."

RELATED: 'Complete lizard person': Chuck Schumer gives stunningly tone-deaf remarks following Australia attack

Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images

"At least on some of these conspiracy theories, it turns out that a conspiracy theory is just something that was true six months before the media admitted it."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!