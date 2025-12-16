'His recovery is miraculous': Mother of National Guard member shot in DC attack gives hopeful update on his condition

The mother of Andrew Wolfe said that he is making a "miraculous" recovery weeks after getting shot in the head in an alleged terror attack in Washington, D.C.

Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom were patrolling D.C. as West Virginia National Guard members on Nov. 26 when an armed man attacked them. Beckstrom died from her injuries, and Wolfe was grievously injured.

'Everyone has said his recovery is miraculous and we all know why God is so good!'

Wolfe was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment. On Saturday, MedStar neurosurgeon Dr. Jeffrey Mai released a statement about Wolfe's progress.

"He is now breathing on his own and can stand with assistance — important milestones that reflect his strength and determination," Mai said. "Based on these improvements, he is now ready to transition from acute care to inpatient rehabilitation as the next step in his recovery journey."

His mother, Melody Wolfe, also released an update on his recovery progress.

"Andy is continuing to make HUGE improvements. He was sitting in a chair today for a few hours and was moving more of his right side. I asked if I could kiss him on his cheek, and he pulled me in close and let me give him a kiss, and then held me close with his arm around my neck," the statement reads.

"It was the most precious gift he could give me," she added.

"Then this evening he decided he was going to set the bar higher, and he started to smile and chuckle a little when his friends ... were there talking with him! They were sharing pictures of Andy and his silliness, and he smiled and would even shake his head a little. So many people were able to witness this tonight!"

She went on to say that his communication abilities have greatly increased, although he is not able to communicate verbally yet.

"Everyone has said his recovery is miraculous, and we all know why God is so good!" she added. "He has worked through the hands of the knowledgeable and caring staff at the hospital, he has given our son the strength needed to heal, and he's made sure Andy has been surrounded by so much positivity and love!"

Wolfe's family thanked everyone for their prayers on his behalf.

"We know he will continue to improve at a rapid pace and know your prayers are making the difference," the family said. "Please continue as God heals Andrew and gives him the strength to return to work, the West Virginia National Guard, and his new mission of being a light into this world. The support we've received from Andy's military family, his hometown community, and people across the nation has been extraordinary."

The suspect in the attack was arrested and identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghani who had fought in missions for the CIA and fled to the U.S. after the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

