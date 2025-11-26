2 National Guard troops shot near White House; suspect is in custody

A shooting near the White House led to two National Guard troops being shot, according to early reports from the scene in Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the scene was secured and a suspect was in custody.

'[We] heard multiple shots fired as we passed Farragut West. A member of the National Guard fell while others rushed onto the scene.'

A White House correspondent for NTD News said she witnessed the shooting.

"National Guard shot near the White House at a little before 2:15," Mari Otsu said on a social media post.

"I was in an Uber to work, with my cameraman, and heard multiple shots fired as we passed Farragut West. A member of the National Guard fell while others rushed onto the scene," she added.

"Area still on lockdown and Secret Service being deployed," Otsu wrote.

She added a video of the law enforcement response to the area.

President Donald Trump had ordered a surge of troops into D.C. in order to combat the violent crime rampant in the area. The order was met with legal challenges from critics who accused him of acting unlawfully.

Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem confirmed the shooting on social media.

"Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington D.C.," she wrote on social media. "@DHSgov is working with local law enforcement to gather more information."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, admitted that the troop surge lessened crime in the district, but she was immediately assailed by other Democrats who were angry that she credited the president. She has since announced she is not seeking re-election.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

