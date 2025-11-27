MS NOW reporter gets obliterated online for unbelievable comment about shooting of National Guard troops

While law enforcement officials continue to investigate the shooting of two National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., at lease one reporter has already pounced to make disgraceful assumptions on the incident.

Ken Dilanian of MS NOW suggested that the shooter was animated by many of the grievances against the Trump administration's policies that are popularized by the left.

'You're a heartless idiot and not a true journalist.'

"Of course, you know, there's so much controversy happening in the United States right now with ICE, who are also wearing uniforms and wearing masks," Dilanian said. "And so there's ... people walking around with uniforms in an American city. There are some Americans that might object to that. And so apparently this shooting has happened."

Video of his comments were posted on social media, where they quickly went viral and he faced brutal criticism.

"Ken Dilanian will apologize for this. But here's the thing: He won't mean it," Jon Podhoretz of Commentary magazine replied.

"This is bats**t crazy and you are an absolute disgrace. To say and post something like that shows a lack of well, anything that would be deemed good," another detractor said.

"Time to look for Ken Dilanian's misplaced soul and reunite them before he starts outlining how understandable it is to shoot National Guardsmen in the head because the left wants foreign voters flooding our streets and towns with need, crime and hatred," another reply reads.

"This is disgusting," another critic said.

"You're a heartless idiot and not a true journalist. You probably jumped for joy at the news of these deaths and were all too happy to be the one talking about it, weren't you? Tell the truth," another response reads.

The shooting of the troops led to a lockdown at the White House and conflicting reports about the state of the victims. They were initially reported to have died, but Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel later indicated that they were hospitalized in critical condition.

On Thursday, a federal judge ruled against the lawfulness of the troops surge in D.C. but gave the administration 21 days to appeal the order.

