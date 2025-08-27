ABC News journalist ripped to shreds online over misleading claim linking Trump to trans shooter

Critics of the media found a new target on Wednesday after an ABC News reporter made a misleading claim pointing to the motivations of the Minneapolis transgender shooting suspect.

Investigators have not yet declared any determination about the motivations of Robin Westman, who reportedly killed himself after shooting about 20 people and killing two children aged 8 and 10 years old at a Catholic church.

'Nice job following the mass media narrative. Nice job saying what you have been told to say.'

While reporting on the evidence gathered by the suspect, Aaron Katersky said only that Westman had the word "Trump" on his weapon but did not explain that he had written, "Kill Donald Trump," rather than just his name.

“23-year-old Robin Westman was able to leave what police called a video manifesto that they're now going through to try to establish motive," he said.

"We've also been going through it, and I can tell you there are crude diagrams of the church. There are also photos of the weapons, and they include all sorts of writings, the names of past mass shooters, criticism of Israel, the name of President Trump written on the guns," Katersky added.

"There are also racial slurs, nihilistic statements," he continued, "all painting the picture of a disturbed individual who carried out this mass shooting on the first week of school at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis.”

Video of Katersky's comments were posted to social media, where they quickly went viral. Many believed the reporter intentionally crafted the comments to imply the alleged shooter was pro-Trump.

"The Catholic school shooter's gun said 'Kill Donald Trump.' To mention his gun 'had Trump's name written on it' without sharing the full context is misleading at best," reporter Olivia Rondeau responded.

"He left it vague enough to allow people to think that it was a right wing shooter," another response reads.

"Aaron Katersky not so subtly insinuates a false link between the trans lunatic shooter and Donald Trump. Hey, @AaronKatersky. The murderous trans maniac wanted the President dead. Why is that so hard to say?" another critic replied.

RELATED: Catholic schools begged Gov. Walz to increase security before horrific shooting — he did nothing

"Not just the name. Why do you lie to our loved ones so constantly? Do you not understand the strife you cause by this? Is it intentional?" another detractor replied.

"Nice job obfuscating the truth about the shooter's wanting to kill President Trump. Nice job following the mass media narrative. Nice job saying what you have been told to say. Nice job being just another biased a**hole killing what little trust is left at ABC," another response reads.

Blaze News reached out to Katersky via email for comment, but he had not responded by time of publishing.

