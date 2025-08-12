Late-night host reveals he got Italian citizenship because Trump is 'so much worse' than expected

A late-night talk show host says President Trump's second term has been so bad that it inspired him to acquire citizenship abroad.

The president has been a favorite target of late-night hosts for years, with network comedians recently accusing him of being the mastermind behind plots to silence them.

'Like, I feel like it's probably even worse than he would like it to be.'

Stephen Colbert, host of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," recently blamed his firing from CBS on parent company Paramount bending the knee to Trump in order to obtain approval for its $8 billion merger. Likewise, "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart said Paramount was trying to "censor and control" its hosts over Trump.

Now, another one of the president's longtime late-night enemies says the current term has been too "unbelievable" to bear.

On a recent episode of "The Sarah Silverman Podcast," comedian and host Sarah Silverman interviewed ex-boyfriend and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel has hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for more than 20 years but has become a ruthless critic of the president over the past decade. Kimmel has called Trump "disgusting," mocked him for being banned by Twitter in 2021, and even cried on air about the possible repeal of Obamacare by Trump.

On Silverman's podcast, Kimmel revealed that he dislikes Trump's second presidency so much that he sought out foreign citizenship.

"A lot of people I know are thinking about, where are they going to get citizenship?" Silverman said.

"I do have Italian — I did get Italian citizenship," Kimmel replied.

Elated, Silverman stated, "You do? Oh, that's amazing!"

Kimmel confirmed, "I do have that. And what's going on is as bad as you thought it was going to be. Way worse. It's so much worse," he said about Trump. "It's just unbelievable. Like, I feel like it's probably even worse than he would like it to be."

Silverman revealed that she sometimes seeks out news articles about Trump voters regretting their support for the president and that reading them gives her hope that Trump's mistakes will "bring people together."

Kimmel agreed and said he does not want to shut people out who have regret about voting for the president.

"I don't believe the 'f**k you, you supported him.' I think everybody has to have — the door needs to stay open. That's why if you want to change your mind, that's so hard to do. If you want to admit you were wrong, that's so hard and so rare to do ... you are welcome."

The duo went on to discuss left-wing activists gatekeeping their party, boiling it down to the idea that they repel new voters.

Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman at the AFI Film Fest 2005 in Hollywood, California.

"The left, I'm on the left," Silverman explained. "I find, in general, the party that is about inclusivity is incredibly elitist."

Kimmel quickly defended the Democrats and said it is not the "majority" but rather "loud voices" who "scare people from saying what they believe."

The 57-year-old pinpointed that those who "make you think twice about a joke" are to blame for being "no fun."

While he admitted a lot of those voices have "valid" points, Kimmel said they are also "repulsive" to other voters.

