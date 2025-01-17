‘Made in America blame’: Talk show hosts point fingers at TRUMP for the LA fires

If there’s anyone you can count on to find a reason to blame Donald Trump for something he obviously had nothing to do with, it’s a liberal late night host. And after wildfires have ravaged California, that’s exactly what they’re doing.

“If there’s one thing that we have an endless supply of, it’s good, old fashioned, made in America blame. And of course, one of the country’s leading blame producers is Donald Trump,” a host of “The Daily Show” said smugly before playing a clip of Trump discussing the water situation in California.

Trump explained in the clip that much of the water in California has been being utilized to preserve the life of the endangered Delta smelt rather than for the thousands of citizens who are now without their homes.

“Right now, why not focus on the people who are completely incompetent when it comes to the California wildfires. There are lots of people to blame, including the mayor and the governor, and these hosts won’t go near them,” host of “Hollywood in Toto” Christian Toto tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“They don’t want to do that. They want to blame the guy who wasn’t around during the catastrophe,” Toto adds. “That’s where their focus is. It’s sad, and it’s not remotely funny in any capacity.”

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel has also torn into Trump in light of the flames spreading through California, telling his audience that he didn’t want “to get into all the vile and irresponsible and stupid things our alleged future president and his gaggle of scumbags chose to say during our darkest and most terrifying hour.”

"The fact that they chose to attack our firefighters who currently aren’t white enough to be out there risking their lives on our behalf,” Kimmel continued, adding, “it's disgusting, but it’s not surprising."

“You know, Jimmy Kimmel said, ‘I don’t think late night TV will be around in 10 years,’” Toto comments, “but I think if they keep going the way they’re going, maybe it’s five. Maybe it’s four.”

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.