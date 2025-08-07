F-bombs away! Sputtering Stewart cusses out conservatives in tacky tirade

Jon Stewart needs a swear jar, stat.

The “Daily Show” host started cussing up a storm from his far-left perch years ago. Now, he just can’t stop. His reaction to Stephen Colbert’s cancellation last month? Bleepity-bleep-bleep — backed by a predominantly black gospel choir.

The 'on borrowed time' host of 'The Late Show' suggested that the left’s unhinged reaction to Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad campaign might be too harsh.

So much cultural appropriation.

Now, he’s lashing out at a Newsbusters study revealing how many liberal guests invade today’s late-night shows.

Spoiler alert: A lot. Stewart's sputtering riposte?

The entire bulls**t of the — again, this is them trying to police and create rules that they would never follow. ... That's how Fox is popular. That's how any of these people, you know, they all talk about "Gutfeld's the most popular," yet he's not popular because he's a both-sides guy.

The potty-mouthed pundit was just getting started.

The whole thing is f**king ridiculous and it's, it, if you look at the social media profile, all the people that complain about the left-wing bias, they're all right-wing influencers, they all make their money, their entire economy is based on how willing they are to attack. And defame and to crush liberals. The whole thing is bulls**t.

Spin, spin spin, Stewart. It’s not working, and before long, you’ll join Colbert on the unemployment line with a lot of other fellow liberals ...

(No) kiss and tell

This isn’t remotely shocking.

Character actor extraordinaire Neal McDonough says his unwillingness to kiss any actress other than his wife on screen got him blacklisted for two straight years.

Now, McDonough has shared this story before, and it was as shocking then as it is now. The newer version still went viral, possibly because even mainstream media outlets recognize how cruel that is.

It’s just part of the conservative blacklist, the unofficial punishment right-leaning stars face in La La Land. Ask Dean Cain ... or James Woods ... or Kevin Sorbo or dozens of faceless souls who know they better keep their conservative views to themselves if they ever want to work again.

Coppola bares all

Sometimes, the story behind the story is better than the, well, story in question.

That could be the case with “Megadoc,” a documentary capturing the tumultuous creative process behind Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis.” The famed director sunk millions and millions of his own money into a labor of love that crashed and burned in theaters last year.

He has no regrets. Nor did he handcuff fellow director Mike Figgis, who was embedded in the film’s production and captured all of the chaos around it for a documentary X-ray.

Could “Megadoc” revive the source material’s fortunes? Or will it stand on its own, capturing a legendary filmmaker whose grasp exceeded his reach? Stay tuned ...

Too crazy for Colbert?

It finally happened. The left got too crazy for Stephen Colbert.

Maybe. Sort of.

“Now, some people look at this, and they’re seeing something sinister, saying that the genes-jeans denim wordplay in an ad featuring a white blond woman means American Eagle could be promoting eugenics, white supremacy, and Nazi propaganda. That might be a bit of an overreaction — although Hitler did briefly model for Mein Kampfort Fit Jeans.”

Whoa.

That’s partly why “The Late Show” is going the way of the pager. Instead of tearing into the insane progressive reaction to a jeans ad, he merely suggested its critics might be wrongheaded.

And in doing so, he missed some slam-dunk laughs. Perhaps he needs to hire even more writers to get that job done (at least while he still can) ...

Burr's burn

Remember the “funny” Bill Burr?

He made hilarious Netflix specials and proved you could poke fun at woke culture without taking political sides. That Burr has been missing for a while. In his place? An angry comic who shares creepy opinions, like “Free Luigi,” and mocks journalists for reminding him of his own words. Oh, and he defended California Democrats for their atrocious handling of this year’s wildfires.

Now, he’s lashing out at critics, like Ben Shapiro, who claim he went woke, a fair argument given his recent public posturing.

“Racists. They’re racists. They send pictures of monkeys to me and my wife [Nia Renee Hill, who is black]. They’re f**king horrible people. And they’re cowards, and they never say it to your face.”

In Burr’s defense, there are plenty of dumb people who share racist material online. It’s the downside of free speech. That said, his political leanings are becoming clearer by the day. And if he’s so truthful and brave, I’m sure Shapiro would be happy to debate him.

Don’t hold your breath on Burr taking up that invitation.