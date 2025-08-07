Christian woman goes viral for saying she wants a divorce. Here's why she's wrong.

A TikTok of a Christian woman named Camille Wight has gone viral, as she claimed she wanted to divorce her “perfect” husband — which sparked an intense debate about marriage and divorce across all social media platforms.

“Earlier this year, I told my husband I wanted a divorce. I feel like I have been searching for something in my relationship that we don’t have for the whole time we’ve been married, which has been 10 years,” the woman said.

“There is not a single thing about my husband in and of himself that I do not love. Let me be very clear about that. He is the most self-disciplined, loyal, hardworking, good person that you could meet on this planet. And that is probably the reason why I have not left,” she continued.

The woman went on to explain that her expectations are not being met and that she doesn’t feel like she can be herself with her husband — emphasizing that she is a mom of three who still doesn’t know who she is.

She couched the confession by asking for advice and wanting to know how she can salvage her marriage.

“It won’t come as a surprise to you that I have a lot of problems with this, that God has a lot of problems with this person’s reasoning and what she is articulating here,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey says.

“Posting a video confessing your soured feelings about your husband — talking negatively about your spouse, talking negatively about your marriage — indicates a lot of very profound spiritual and mental issues going on here. You’ve got to honor your husband more than this. You’ve got to cherish your marriage more than this. You’ve got to protect your privacy better than this, love your kids more than this,” she continues.

Because Wight publicly claims the name of Christ, Stuckey speaks to her in Christian terms.

“Number one, marriage is for life. Except in rare circumstances, divorce is not allowed. Jesus says, ‘What God has joined together, let not man separate.’ Number two, life isn’t about finding yourself. It’s about denying yourself, as Jesus calls us to do. The journey to self-discovery is endless, and self-fulfillment is a very heavy burden to bear,” Stuckey says.

“Number three, your kids' well-being matters more than your wants. Your feelings will change. Your kids' emotional, psychological, and spiritual need for an intact home will not. And number four, marriage is not primarily about happiness. It is primarily about holiness,” she continues.

“And then finally, number five, feelings are real,” she says. “They are strong. And it is so tempting to follow our feelings, but it is a trap. Our hearts cannot be trusted. Jeremiah 17:9. So go to people at your church, in your life, that won’t just affirm how you feel, but will actually point you, as uncomfortable as it may be, to the unchanging truth of God’s word.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.