PERVERT! ANOTHER Texas football coach accused of DISGUSTING locker room act

Just weeks after the scandal in Celina ISD dropped where a coach was revealed to not only have had a past relationship with a high school student but was also videotaping middle school players in the locker room, another Texas football coach has been accused of abuse.

But he’s not the only one. A myriad of abusers have been exposed in Texas — all who have been tasked with guiding young students.

One woman, a teacher’s aide named Andrea Rodriquez, admitted to an “intimate relationship” with her student at Runge ISD in South Texas. A Mount Pleasant teacher named JaQuaven Rogers, a special education teacher’s aide at Wallace Middle School, has been accused of sex crimes against a student. And a Mesquite Academy teacher has been jailed for possessing child sex abuse material.

And all of this has been uncovered just this November.

Now, Robert Vela High School’s head football coach Ernie Alonzo is being sued by Robert Rocha, the father of an Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District student, after Alonzo ordered Rocha’s son to “perform strenuous physical exercises completely nude.”



According to Rocha, when his son “attempted to preserve any shred of dignity by covering himself with underwear,” Alonzo forced him to remain nude by threatening him.

The coach reportedly sought Rocha’s son out while he was in the shower and forced him out of the shower to perform the exercises for him. Following the act, “The coach secluded himself for unknown and suspicious reasons.”

The lawsuit also alleges that there were multiple victims who Alonzo targeted.

“I know I say this every time,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Come and Take It.” “But I really, I feel like I must hammer home, if this ever was my son, I would be in jail for homicide.”

“Think about the arrogance an adult must have to commit such a crime, like such a gross violation ... the arrogance to think this is not going to come out eventually, like a boy isn’t going to understand inherently that his coach pulling him out of the shower and forcing him to exercise in front of him naked and then suspiciously taking a few moments to himself is entirely messed up,” she continues.

And like the Celina ISD case, Alonzo was hired despite having a shady history at another school – McAllen ISD. He was given the job despite his inappropriate behavior because of his “deep ties to the powerful political machine in Edinburg” and “the patronage of a high-level athletics administrator, Oscar Salinas.”

“Just like so many of these cases, the schools are passing the trash to other schools. ... They’re allowing these people who they know have a track record of being inappropriate.” Gonzales comments.

“They don’t care. They care about everything except the children. They care about their pay. They care about covering for their own. They care about football. They care about your taxpayer dollars lining their pocketbooks, building new football stadiums,” she continues.

While those involved in the lawsuit have admitted that what Alonzo did was wrong, they’re now claiming “governmental immunity” from being sued.

“You might as well claim governmental immunity for sleeping with your students,” Gonzales scoffs.



Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.