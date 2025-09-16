Explosive alleged text messages between suspected Kirk killer and his transgender roommate obliterate liberal narrative

A new release from law enforcement officials very much points to a political motivation for the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said that accused murderer Tyler Robinson, 22, texted his transgender roommate and told him to drop everything to look at a note he had left under his keyboard.

'I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out.'

“I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it," the note read, according to charging documents.

This text chain then ensued:

The text messages appear to have been sent while Robinson was still in the vicinity of the UVU campus, Gray stated.

Gray also confirmed that Robinson had begun to date his biologically male roommate, who had begun transitioning to female.

The text messages completely undermined a liberal narrative that had developed about the possible motive of the suspect. Many had tried to frame Robinson as a right-winger due to his family connections, but the alleged texts offer evidence in his own words.

