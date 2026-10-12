Actor MELTS DOWN over jokes about women in Shane Gillis' 'SNL' monologue

Popular comedian Shane Gillis outraged many on the left during his monologue on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend, and a high-profile actor is leading the charge.

Gillis touched upon many subjects in his monologue, but one story especially triggered leftists: when he criticized women for dressing like "whores" at gyms.

'They are not objects. They are superior human beings to men, OK? And I’m sorry if this gets me in trouble with the internet, but f**k!'

"I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like whores now,” said Gillis.

“Look, I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe [it]. Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts? There's neon ... they're like artificial bait-colored [shorts], and the wrinkles go around the cheeks and all combine at the butthole. And don’t look! You’re not allowed to look.”

"For real, don't look because they are filming. I'm in the background of like 10 TikToks right now," Gillis joked.

While his joke got a large laugh from the audience, leftists had a different reaction: outrage.

"Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them whores. It makes the men calling them whores misogynists. There’s a difference there. By the way, I’ve seen more men’s nipples at the gym than I’ve ever seen women showing their bodies off," actor Dan Levy of "Schitt's Creek" fame said in a video on Instagram.

"But I’m speechless that something like that can exist on live national television. And to be perfectly honest, more men need to be standing up in opposition to it, because it’s complacency that has created the environment in which women are sexually assaulted, and it’s a 'conversation' as opposed to a 'crime,'" he added.

He went on to say that men would treat women as objects because of speech like that from Gillis.

"They are not objects. They are superior human beings to men, OK? And I’m sorry if this gets me in trouble with the internet, but f**k!" Levy concluded.

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Gillis has a history of being canceled by "Saturday Night Live." He was hired on as a cast member in 2019 and then abruptly fired after the woke mob unearthed clips from his podcast they said were homophobic and racist.

His popularity has exploded since then, and his return five years later to host "SNL" enraged the critics who wanted him permanently canceled.

Saturday's show was his third time hosting.

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