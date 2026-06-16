Liberals are trying to CANCEL funnyman Nate Bargatze for what he did on Sunday

Many on the left are furious with popular comedian Nate Bargatze for what he did on Sunday.

Like thousands of others, Bargatze attended the UFC event at the White House, where he snapped a photo with Robert Kennedy Jr., the head of the Health and Human Services Department, and Kennedy's wife, Cheryl Hines, at the celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

'I used to think that MAGANate pretended to be an idiot for his act. Apparently he’s not pretending.'

The event angered many on the left who accused President Donald Trump of not respecting the sanctity of the White House, as well as the National Mall. The event, which coincided with Trump's birthday, included several UFC fights, a military flyover, and a bald eagle.

A spokesperson for Bargatze released a statement about his attendance at the event.

"Nate is family-friendly entertainment first," the representative said in an email to HuffPost. "He is not political, nor is anything he produces. He is also a huge UFC fan and has been since before it became political."

Many on the left were outraged and expressed their fury on social media.

"MAGANate Bargatze. I used to enjoy Chick-fil-A, and then I learned that the owners are bigots and I haven’t eaten there in 25 years," responded failed Democrat congressional candidate Moe Davis. "I used to enjoy @natebargatze, but then I learned that he thinks fascism is funny. I miss Chick-fil-A every now and then."

He added, "I used to think that MAGANate pretended to be an idiot for his act. Apparently he’s not pretending."

"I could never figure out how to properly pronounce Bargatze’s last name. He mentioned not being sure himself. Today, I know. It rhymes with Nazi," replied another X user.

"I loved that guy, and I generally don't do boycotts, but I'm done with him. It's 2026. If you don't know who the Nazis are yet, I don't need to hear any more from you," responded political columnist Seth Abramson.

"Of course Nate Bargatze likes Trump. He's rich white trash," said another user.

Others were somewhat less civil.

"F**k NATE BARGATZE!!!! Godd**ned MAGA motherf**ker," replied one critic.

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Trump has announced that he will be leading a massive Trump rally after the 250th celebration concert for the Fourth of July after several singers dropped out of performing.

Bargatze is currently the highest-grossing comedian in the world, has already branched out into starring in his first feature movie, and is developing a multimillion-dollar family theme park that will be named "NateLand."

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