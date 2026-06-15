After UFC patriotic smash, Trump announces 'spectacular' 250th anniversary celebration rally at the Lincoln Memorial

The president has announced a concert and rally for the Fourth of July concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

The concert is a part of the 250th anniversary celebration of the Declaration of Independence and will now be followed by a massive Trump rally.

'We will have none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain!'

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday morning that the rally would be held to "honor our Country's People, Spirit, Strength, Resolve, and Triumphs."

He said it would be the largest formation of military music and ceremonial performances in history.

"With the backdrop of the Lincoln Memorial and surrounding the beautifully new Reflecting Pool," he wrote, "more than 300 Members of our strong and talented Military Bands, Orchestras, and Ceremonial Units, will perform Patriotic Melodies and American Classics, and my Playlist (We will have none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain!), as we celebrate our Country, and Rally into the next 250 years."

The 250th celebration has already been kicked off at the White House after the president had UFC fights in front of the White House on Sunday.

The president went on to say the "spectacular" July 4th show would include flyovers and airshows as well as the largest fireworks show in history.

The plans for the celebration were disrupted after several singers backed out of their agreements to perform at the Great American State Fair, organized by Freedom 250. Martina McBride, Young MC, Flo Rida, and Morris Day and the Time all backed out, leaving rapper Vanilla Ice as the only one still willing to perform.

McBride claimed that she had been "presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event" but that she was misled about the show.

RELATED: Trump greets crew that restored Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool in visit to the White House

"I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states," she added.

Trump concluded his post saying, "Do not miss it. See you on JULY 4th in Washington, D.C."

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