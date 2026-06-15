Robert De Niro rambles incoherently about hating America during bizarre counterprogram to White House UFC

Actor Robert De Niro actually told his audience to stop applauding for America during a rambling speech at a liberal show intended to compete with the president's UFC fights at the White House Sunday night.

While President Donald Trump's event included a military flyover and patriotic displays of love for the U.S., the anti-Trump liberals at the "Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment" show in New York City did the opposite.

'Loving our country is starting to sound like an abused spouse saying they love their abuser.'

De Niro was reading from a letter about patriotism when the audience cheered.

"Later the letter stated, 'Regardless of political affiliation or whether we engage in politics or not, we all love our country,'" he said.

After hearing cheers, he responded, "Not so fast!"

"The phrase, ‘We all love our country,’ stuck in my throat. Because our country isn't so lovable right now. I hate to say it, but loving our country is starting to sound like an abused spouse saying they love their abuser," De Niro said.

This drew applause from the audience.

"I can't love a country that starts stupid and inhumane wars, killing thousands of innocents and indirectly causing the deaths and suffering of millions more. I can't love a country that takes health care away from millions of people and uses that money to enrich their pals in the Trump-Epstein class," he continued.

"I can’t love a country that sends out masked militias to shoot citizens in the streets, torture our neighbors, and separate families," De Niro said. "I can’t love a country that’s led by a racist, misogynist, xenophobic tyrant. And let me just say it: I can’t love the country that’s led by Donald Trump and his sycophant Congress."

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Meanwhile, the White House had a military flyover, a bald eagle, and large men fighting each other for glory and to entertain an audience of U.S. servicemen and servicewomen.

De Niro has been very vocal about his political opposition to Trump and his policies. In 2024, he said that the president would suspend elections and destroy Americans' freedoms if he were allowed back into the Oval Office.

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