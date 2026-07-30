Brewery owner who offered free beer when Trump dies says his alcohol permit has been REVOKED

A progressive owner of a Wisconsin brewery says he will fight "tooth and nail" after his alcohol permit was revoked.

Kirk Bangstad says the state's Department of Revenue is revoking the permit for Minocqua Brewing Co. to operate at its two locations.

'They'll have to pry me out of my taprooms before I stop selling beer to thirsty progressives who come to visit us.'

Bangstad's brewery has made headlines for its anti-Trump posts that included a promotion offering free beer whenever President Donald Trump dies.

"As you can imagine, I’m not taking this lying down," the business owner wrote in a Substack post Sunday. "We're going to fight the state of Wisconsin tooth and nail, and once again, they'll have to pry me out of my taprooms before I stop selling beer to thirsty progressives who come to visit us."

He went on to ask for donations to the brewery's legal defense fund.

"As usual, fighting to keep my business alive means I have to pay lawyers, and that's never cheap," he added. "Every time this [happens], I rack up $100K in legal bills before we even see a judge. If you can help chip in to the Minocqua Company's legal defense fund, I'd really appreciate it."

The beer license revocations for the two locations in Madison and Minocqua will go into effect on Aug. 4.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue told Fox News Digital the brewery could file an appeal.

"We can confirm that the Department of Revenue has issued notice of a Brewer's permit revocation for two Minocqua Brewing Company locations and notice of an Alcohol Beverage Warehouse permit revocation for one location," the spokesperson said.

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"The business has until August 4th to appeal and can operate during the appeal process," the spokesperson continued. "Should the business decide to appeal, the next step would be to appeal to the Secretary of the Department of Revenue, who will assign the appeal to a Department of Revenue hearing examiner for their recommendations as to proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law."

Fox News Digital said Bangstad declined to comment directly about the report but made jokes about the death of Trump and Mitch McConnell and insulted Fox.

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