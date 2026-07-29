DAMNING report at prestigious academy finds Jeffrey Epstein — and 46 other alleged abusers — molested students

A prestigious art academy in northern Michigan released an independent report that concluded there were 70 incidents of sexual conduct with their students by 47 abusers over many decades.

The harrowing 100-page report from the Interlochen Center for the Arts says one of the abusers was Jeffrey Epstein, who was a donor at the center and was later convicted of pedophilia.

The incidents were described as physical conduct of a sexual nature and involved adults who were given access to students and campers.

The report relied on 180 interviews of alums from the center, which is a boarding school and summer camp. They reported dozens of incidents both at the center and off campus.

Most of the alleged incidents occurred before 2000, and about a third of the accused abusers have since passed away.

The incidents were described as physical conduct of a sexual nature and involved adults who were given access to students and campers.

Two of the alums reported physical conduct of a sexual nature with Epstein. He was a donor to the center from 1990 until 2003 and had attended as a teen.

The center commissioned the investigation two years ago. Only five abusers' names were released, and they are all dead or previously accused of abuse. The school has provided all of the names to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Trey Devey, the president of the center, released a statement along with the report.

"The abuse described in the report is heartbreaking and is contrary to everything Interlochen stands for," he wrote. "We are grateful to everyone who came forward to share their experiences, and we are deeply sorry for the harm experienced by members of our community. We also want to say clearly: Interlochen will not tolerate predators or those who enable them. Our campus exists to protect, educate, and empower every student."

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Board chair Barrett Rollins also released a statement.

"Student safety is a bedrock requirement and fundamental responsibility of this institution," Rollins wrote.

"We recognize that the steps we have taken cannot erase harm that occurred," he added, "but we hope they demonstrate our commitment to honoring those who came forward and to creating a safer future for all who are part of the Interlochen community."

A building that was donated to the center by Epstein was demolished in June.

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