Epstein victims have identified other 'persons of interest,' House Oversight Committee chair says

The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee said that some "persons of interest" in the Jeffrey Epstein case had been named by victims during a meeting Monday.

The members met with the six victims for over two hours in a closed-door meeting, according to Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky. Afterward, he told reporters that they had "learned of some additional names today."

'There was outrage. It was both — I would describe it as heartbreaking and infuriating.'

A representative for the committee said the people identified "possess information" about Epstein or those who allegedly participated in his sex trafficking ring.

"Some of the ladies have shared these stories publicly before, but at least two of the women had never told their stories before, one for the very first time in the room, and so there were tears in the room," said Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

"There was outrage. It was both — I would describe it as heartbreaking and infuriating," he added. "That justice has been delayed so long."

Also on Monday, the committee released a trove of 33,295 pages from the Epstein files, though it was unclear what percentage of the release was new material.

"DOJ has indicated it will continue producing records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities & child abuse material," Comer said on social media.

RELATED: Trump denies report of letter and drawing sent to Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday, threatens to sue Wall Street Journal

"It was as bipartisan as anything I've seen in the nine years I've been here," Comer added about the meeting with victims.

"Some of the women in the room began to be groomed by Epstein and his accomplices, Ghislaine Maxwell and the others, 30 years ago," Johnson added.

"Some of them began civil litigation against Epstein and the Epstein evils and everything associated with it 20 years ago," he continued. "This has gone on for a long, long time, and they, they shared their stories."

President Donald Trump has lashed out at his supporters who continue to demand more information about the Epstein case and accused them of falling for a Democratic scheme.

"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls**t,' hook, line, and sinker," Trump said in July. "They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!