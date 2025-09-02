House Oversight Committee releases tens of thousands of pages from Jeffrey Epstein files

A congressional committee has released more than 33,000 pages from the Jeffrey Epstein files after some members of Congress had a private meeting with Epstein victims.

The billionaire financier was convicted of state-level prostitution charges in 2008 but was later arrested and charged with much more serious human trafficking charges after a public outcry. He died by his own hand in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial, leading many to suspect a conspiracy to protect his wealthy and powerful alleged accomplices.

'I feel the immense pain of how hard all victims are fighting for themselves.'

On Monday, 17 years after his first conviction, a trove of documents from Epstein's case were released to the public. The 33,295 pages were posted to the Oversight Committee's website.

"DOJ has indicated it will continue producing records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities & child abuse material," wrote Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky.

Some Democrats took credit for the meeting with the Epstein victims.

"House Oversight is convening a private roundtable with survivors of Epstein's abuse," wrote Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. "This is a testament to our pressure. I look forward to hearing from survivors & won't stop pushing for a full, public hearing so their stories are documented in the Congressional Record."

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said she had to leave the meeting early.

"Since it's already being reported — Yes I left the Oversight briefing with Epstein victims early. As a recent survivor (not 2 years in), I had a very difficult time listening to their stories," she posted.

"Full blown panic attack. Sweating. Hyperventilating. Shaking," she added. "I can't breathe. I feel the immense pain of how hard all victims are fighting for themselves because we know absolutely no one will fight for us. GOD BLESS ALL SURVIVORS."

FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino angered some when they denied in May that there had been any conspiracy involved in the death of Epstein.

"As someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor who's been in that prison system, who's been in the metropolitan detention center, who's been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that's what that was," Patel said.

"He killed himself," Bongino added. "Again, I've seen the whole file. He killed himself."

