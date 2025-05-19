Kash Patel, Dan Bongino say Jeffrey Epstein DID commit suicide: 'I've seen the whole file'

The top leaders of the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed in a recent interview that the evidence in the suspicious death of sex offender billionaire Jeffrey Epstein pointed to a definitive conclusion.

While the circumstances of Epstein's death have led many to suspect that he was killed in order to protect those who were complicit in his alleged underage trafficking ring, FBI Director Kash Patel said the evidence supported the official explanation of suicide.

'You know a suicide when you see one, and that's what that was.'

Patel made the admission while he and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino were being interviewed by Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business. Video of the interview aired on Sunday.

"You said Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide," said Bartiromo. "People don't believe it."

"They have a right to their opinion," Patel replied, "but as someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor who's been in that prison system, who's been in the metropolitan detention center, who's been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that's what that was."

"He killed himself," Bongino agreed. "Again, I've seen the whole file. He killed himself."

Video of the interaction between Bartiromo, Patel, and Bongino was widely circulated on the internet, where it garnered millions of views. Some members of the Trump administration had been criticized for promising to release Epstein files and apparently stalling on the issue.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck responded to the admission from the FBI on social media.

"FBI Director @Kash_Patel and @dbongino now claim they believe Epstein's death WAS a suicide," wrote Beck. "They didn't used to believe that. I STILL don't believe that. However, I know Dan Bongino. I think he's a credible guy. He loves his country. I know Kash Patel. I think he's an honorable guy. He loves his country."

Beck listed the evidence that the FBI must release in order to alleviate the suspicions of many who doubt the official story of Epstein's death.

"I tend to believe Patel and Bongino. I don't believe there's some sort of conspiracy inside MAGA," Beck added. "But I also believe that Epstein didn't kill himself with a PAPER SHEET. So, show us the facts. We must restore trust."

One of the Epstein accusers, Virginia Giuffre, died in April from suicide, according to a statement from her family, which sparked even more speculation. The 41-year-old had been in a bus accident and accused her husband of abuse prior to her death. Authorities have initially said the suicide was not suspicious.

