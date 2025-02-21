Pam Bondi says Epstein client list is sitting on her desk 'right now' and being reviewed for release

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Friday that the Jeffrey Epstein client list was currently sitting on her desk and being reviewed for release.

The list has been the subject of much speculation and criticism against the government for its secrecy. Epstein was convicted of underage sex trafficking and was found dead in jail while awaiting trial for other charges.

'That was done at the directive of the president from all of these agencies.'

"It's sitting on my desk right now to review," she said to Fox News host John Roberts. "That's been a directive by President Trump."

President Donald Trump promised to release the client list as well as the classified government files about the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy.

"That's all in the process of being reviewed, because that was done at the directive of the president from all of these agencies," she added.

A judge presiding in the trial against Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell ordered in 2023 that the list be released and said that there were "hundreds" of people who would be implicated.

Some have defended the delay in releasing the client list based on privacy concerns or due process, as well as the possibility of false accusations against innocent acquaintances of Epstein.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck predicted that the Epstein list would be released as soon as Kash Patel was sworn in as the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Day number one, Kash Patel walks in. By the end of the day, it will be released,” said Beck.

Patel was sworn in on Friday.

