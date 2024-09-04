Trump vows to release Epstein client list along with other docs long hidden from the public

President Donald Trump has vowed to release damning documents if re-elected, which might complicate life for a lot of powerful people and institutions.

The titular host of the "Lex Fridman Podcast" asked Trump in an episode published Wednesday whether he would seek the release of additional documents pertaining to the associates of the late, convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump said he would have "no problem" doing so.

"There's a moment where you had some hesitation about Epstein — releasing some of the documents on Epstein. Why the hesitation?"

The Republican did not appear to accept the premise, stating, "I don't think I had — I'm not involved. I never went to his island, fortunately. But a lot of people did."

Trump explained why various powerful people allowed Epstein to get close: "He was a good salesman. He was, you know, a hale and hearty type of guy. He had some nice assets that he'd throw around like islands."

"A lot of big people went to that island," continued Trump. "But fortunately, I was not one of them."

Trump initially suggested that the list of clients who went to Epstein's island, Little Saint James, would "probably" be released.

Late last year, Manhattan federal Judge Loretta A. Preska ordered the release of over 150 names of people referenced in Epstein lawsuit documents. The documents subsequently made public the names of some of the pedophile's friends, associates, and alleged victims.

Flight logs for the pedophile's private jet, the so-called "Lolita Express," publicly available since December 2021, also identified a number of individuals who were in Epstein's orbit.

Fridman appeared particularly interested, however, in the names of those affluent individuals who visited the pedophile's island, Little Saint James.

"It's just very strange for a lot of people that the list of clients that went to the island has not been made public," said the podcaster.

"Yeah, it's very interesting, isn't it? Probably will be," said Trump. "I'd certainly take a look at it."

Trump added, "Yeah, I'd be inclined to do the Epstein — I'd have no problem with it."

'I have people come to me and beg me not to do it.'

In the interview, Fridman also pressed Trump on whether he would seek the release of other documents withheld from the American public.

Fridman told Trump that a lot of people "are very interested in footage of UFOs. The Pentagon has released a few videos, and there's been anecdotal reports from fighter pilots."

After priming the pump, Fridman asked, "Will you help push the Pentagon to release more footage, which a lot of people claim is available?"

Trump responded, "I would do that. I'd love to do that. I have to do that."

The Republican indicated that just as there is great interest in the government divulging more information about unidentified anomalous phenomena, he has also faced pressure to release more about President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

"I did release a lot," said Trump. "But I have people come to me and beg me not to do it."

While in office, Trump ordered the release of tens of thousands of documents related to the Kennedy assassination, stating in an Oct. 26, 2017, memo to government agency heads:

The American public expects — and deserves — its Government to provide as much access as possible to the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records (records) so that the people may finally be fully informed about all aspects of this pivotal event. Therefore, I am ordering today that the veil finally be lifted.

Under apparent pressure from the FBI and CIA, Trump temporarily withheld thousands of additional documents pending further review, citing the need "to protect against harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure."

RFK Jr. suggested to Tucker Carlson last month that Trump admitted it was former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who had "begged him" not to release the Kennedy documents.

Although Trump postponed the release of the documents, he indicated while in office that the remaining documents would be released by October 2021.

When the time came, President Joe Biden intervened to keep the secret files from the American public.

Trump told supporters following his endorsement by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last month that he would release "all of the remaining documents pertaining to the assassination of John F Kennedy" and that if elected, he would also establish a new commission on presidential assassination attempts.

Trump reiterated to Fridman on his podcast he would follow through and be doing so "very early on."

